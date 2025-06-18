Storm and Bulldogs to Play Neutral Ice Pre-Season Game in Ayr

June 18, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Guelph Storm is pleased to announce that the home pre-season game between the Storm and the Brantford Bulldogs scheduled for Monday, September 1st at 2:00pm will be played in Ayr. Named affiliates to the Storm to start the 2022/2023 season, the Centennials will host the game at the North Dumfries Community Complex.

This contest marks the third time that the Storm will play a pre-season game in Ayr. The game will be extra special for Storm players Rowan Topp, Hunter McKenzie, Rylan Singh, Grant Spada, Zach Jovanovski and Dawson Morris as they have each suited up for the Ayr Centennials in the past.

"Our fans, staff, and community are very excited to host this game between the Storm and Bulldogs," said Tim Barrie Director of Hockey Operations for the Ayr Centennials, "Cens fans love to follow their former players and watch them showcase their skills with the Storm. We are so excited and appreciative to the Storm for this opportunity.".

Ticket sales will be limited to general admission only. Fans can purchase tickets in-person at Barries Asparagus Farm located at 1236 Kings Road in Cambridge, as well as, Team Vincent Motorsports located at 1148-2 Northumberland Street in Ayr. The full 2025 OHL Pre-Season scheduled will be released at a later date.

