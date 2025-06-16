2025-2026 Regular Season Schedule Released

June 16, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

In conjunction with the Ontario Hockey League, the Guelph Storm released the 2025-2026 regular season schedule today. As previously released, the Storm will open their 34th season in the Royal City on Friday, September 19th at 7:07pm at the Sleeman Centre against the Erie Otters.

Most of the 34 home games will be played on the weekend, with 20 Friday night games featuring the 7:07pm start time, 4 Saturday games, and 6 Sunday games. There Storm's sole Monday game will be a matinee on February 16th for the annual Family Day game and 3 Wednesday night games with a 6:37pm start time.

The 2025 holiday season is highlighted by a home date with the Kingston Frontenacs on Saturday, December 14th at 2:07pm, and a visit from the Brantford Bulldogs on Friday, January 2nd at 7:07pm.

The Highway 7 rivalry with the Kitchener Rangers will be in full swing at the Sleeman Centre, with two of the four home match-ups in the first half of the season and two in the second half. The reigning Ontario Hockey League and Memorial Cup Champions, the London Knights, will roll into town on October 4th, November 5th, and March 18th.

Individual game tickets and single game suite rentals will be available for purchase beginning Tuesday, August 6th at 12:00pm ET online at tickets.guelphstorm.com, by calling 866-STORM-GO or in-person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Fame Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Season Tickets for the upcoming season are on sale now, including regular lower bowl, TD Zone 200 Level, and the Reid's Heritage Breakaway Club on the 100 level behind the benches. Tickets can be purchased here, by calling 519-837-9690, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office located at 50 Woolwich Street, Unit B (on the lower level of the Sleeman Centre in the hallway between Gate #1 and the Old Quebec Street Mall).

