All 68 Games of Spirit Hockey- OHL Announces Full 2025-2026 Schedule
June 16, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Saginaw Spirit News Release
Saginaw, Mich. - Another marker that the offseason is rapidly unfolding, the Ontario Hockey League announced on Monday afternoon its full schedule for 2025-2026. A total of 19 home Saturday games headline Saginaw's latest batch of 68 regular season contests.
"With the release of our 2025-2026 game schedule, we invite you to another season of exciting Saginaw Spirit hockey," said team President and Managing Partner Craig Goslin. "Please plug these dates into your calendars and plan to 'Catch the Spirit' with a schedule that is friendly to both players and fans alike! Join us for the home opener at the Dow Event Center on Saturday, September 20th and be the first to see this exciting and talented hockey team compete for another championship."
Standout Dates to Remember:
o Season Opener - Friday, September 19th, @ Soo - 7:07pm
o Home Opener - Saturday, September 20th, vs. Flint - 7:05pm
o Rivalry Weekend - Saturday, October 18th @ Flint - 7:00pm
o Rivalry Weekend - Sunday, October 19th vs. Flint - 5:30pm
o Host OHL Champion Knights - Saturday, November 29th - 7:05pm
o Final game before Holiday Break - Saturday, December 20th vs. Oshawa - 7:05pm
o Rematch with Erie Otters - Friday, February 6th - 7:05pm
o Last Regular Season Game - Saturday, March 21st vs. Sarnia - 7:05pm
A full promotional schedule, including four home Sunday dates built around family experiences, will be announced in the coming months.
Schedule Breakdown, Days of the Week:
Home Away Total
Monday 0 1 1
Tuesday 1 0 1
Wednesday 3 4 7
Thursday 4 3 7
Friday 3 14 17
Saturday 19 5 24
Sunday 4 7 11
Season tickets for the 2025-2026 season are on sale now, with information available here. Individual tickets will go on sale later this summer.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 16, 2025
- Kingston Frontenacs Announce 2025-26 Schedule - Kingston Frontenacs
- Oshawa Generals Announce 2025/26 Schedule - Oshawa Generals
- 2025-2026 Regular Season Schedule Released - Guelph Storm
- Brampton Steelheads Release 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Brampton Steelheads
- OHL Announces 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - OHL
- Firebirds Announce 2025-26 Schedule - Flint Firebirds
- Petes Unveil 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Peterborough Petes
- 67's Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Ottawa 67's
- All 68 Games of Spirit Hockey- OHL Announces Full 2025-2026 Schedule - Saginaw Spirit
- Erie Otters Announce 2025-26 Ontario Hockey League Schedule - Erie Otters
- Kitchener Rangers Announce Complete 2025-26 Schedule - Kitchener Rangers
- Petes Sign 2025 Second Round Pick Kieran Raynor to OHL Standard Player Agreement - Peterborough Petes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Saginaw Spirit Stories
- All 68 Games of Spirit Hockey- OHL Announces Full 2025-2026 Schedule
- Misa Honored at CHL Awards with Top Scorer Award
- First 'Rivalry Week' Matches Spirit and Firebirds in Home-And-Home
- Spirit to Meet Firebirds in September 20th Home Opener
- Misa Leads with Three Nominations Ahead of 2025 CHL Awards