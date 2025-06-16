All 68 Games of Spirit Hockey- OHL Announces Full 2025-2026 Schedule

June 16, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - Another marker that the offseason is rapidly unfolding, the Ontario Hockey League announced on Monday afternoon its full schedule for 2025-2026. A total of 19 home Saturday games headline Saginaw's latest batch of 68 regular season contests.

"With the release of our 2025-2026 game schedule, we invite you to another season of exciting Saginaw Spirit hockey," said team President and Managing Partner Craig Goslin. "Please plug these dates into your calendars and plan to 'Catch the Spirit' with a schedule that is friendly to both players and fans alike! Join us for the home opener at the Dow Event Center on Saturday, September 20th and be the first to see this exciting and talented hockey team compete for another championship."

Standout Dates to Remember:

o Season Opener - Friday, September 19th, @ Soo - 7:07pm

o Home Opener - Saturday, September 20th, vs. Flint - 7:05pm

o Rivalry Weekend - Saturday, October 18th @ Flint - 7:00pm

o Rivalry Weekend - Sunday, October 19th vs. Flint - 5:30pm

o Host OHL Champion Knights - Saturday, November 29th - 7:05pm

o Final game before Holiday Break - Saturday, December 20th vs. Oshawa - 7:05pm

o Rematch with Erie Otters - Friday, February 6th - 7:05pm

o Last Regular Season Game - Saturday, March 21st vs. Sarnia - 7:05pm

A full promotional schedule, including four home Sunday dates built around family experiences, will be announced in the coming months.

Schedule Breakdown, Days of the Week:

Home Away Total

Monday 0 1 1

Tuesday 1 0 1

Wednesday 3 4 7

Thursday 4 3 7

Friday 3 14 17

Saturday 19 5 24

Sunday 4 7 11

Season tickets for the 2025-2026 season are on sale now, with information available here. Individual tickets will go on sale later this summer.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.