Firebirds Announce 2025-26 Schedule
June 16, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Flint Firebirds News Release
FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Monday the team's schedule for the 2025-26 Ontario Hockey League season.
The Firebirds' home opener is scheduled for Saturday, September 27 against the Niagara IceDogs at 7 p.m. at the Dort Financial Center. Prior to that, Flint will open the 2025-26 season on Saturday, September 20 on the road in Saginaw against the rival Saginaw Spirit. That kicks off the 10th iteration of the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup and is the first of eight scheduled meetings between the two teams.
Flint will play each OHL team at least one time both at home and on the road. The Firebirds most frequent opponents are Saginaw and the Sarnia Sting, with eight games each. They will also face divisional foes the Soo Greyhounds and Windsor Spitfires six times apiece. Each Eastern Conference foe will visit Flint once, with the Firebirds heading to their building one time as well. Flint will play opponents from the Midwest Division four times each, twice at home and twice on the road.
The Firebirds will play 19 of their 34 home games on Saturday night. Flint will also have three home Sundays, seven Wednesdays and five Fridays. All home games will feature a 7 p.m. puck drop with the exception of the Sunday games, which will start at 4 p.m.
The full, detailed schedule is available in the included image and via the Firebirds website at flintfirebirds.com.
Flint Firebirds 2025-26 season memberships are on sale now! Memberships start as low as $408 for the full season and fans can reserve their seat with a $50 deposit. For more information stop by the Dort Financial Center box office or call them at (810) 744-0580.
