Firebirds Acquire Seven Draft Picks from Brantford for Sam McCue and a 13th Round Pick

June 3, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Tuesday that the team has acquired seven draft picks from the Brantford Bulldogs in exchange for forward Sam McCue and a 13th round draft pick.

Flint acquired McCue from the Owen Sound Attack in January, ahead of the trade deadline for the 2024-25 season. In 20 regular season games as a Firebird, he recorded 18 goals and six assists. Over 156 career OHL games for the Firebirds, Attack and Peterborough Petes, McCue has 59 goals and 34 assists. The 2005-born winger was a seventh-round selection of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2024 NHL Draft and is eligible to play the 2025-26 OHL season as an overager.

The Firebirds finished the 2024-25 season with seven 2005-born players on their roster. Players with a 2005 birth year will be considered overagers for the 2025-26 season and each team is allowed to carry three on their roster.

"The haul of draft picks we've acquired in this deal will help us to fill gaps in our lineup as we build towards the upcoming season," Firebirds General Manager Dave McParlan said. "We're grateful to have met Sam and his family and wish them all the best moving forward."

Flint will receive the Brampton Steelheads' 2026 second round pick, the Sudbury Wolves' 2026 third round pick, its own 2027 third round pick, the Saginaw Spirit's 2027 fourth round pick and Brantford's fifth round pick in 2026, its sixth round pick in 2028 and its 12th round pick in 2029.

