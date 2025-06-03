67's and Olympiques Announce Return of Home-And-Home Series
June 3, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Ottawa 67's News Release
OTTAWA - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) have announced that the Ottawa 67's and Gatineau Olympiques will again face off in a home-and-home series during the 2025-26 Canadian Hockey League (CHL) regular season.
"The Battle of the Ottawa River" will see the 67's go up against the Olympiques for the first time since the 2022-23 season, in a matchup that has created one of junior hockey's most unique rivalries since the beginning of the millennium.
"The return of the Battle of the Ottawa River gives us the opportunity to reignite our rivalry with our cross-league opponents and deliver an exciting game to our fans," said 67's President Adrian Sciarra. "We can't wait to bring back this tradition."
This cross-league two-game series will begin on January 16, 2026, inside The Arena at TD Place in Ottawa, and will continue January 17, 2026, at Centre Slush Puppie in Gatineau. Each game will count towards the teams' respective regular season records and standings.
