Bulldogs Acquire Sam McCue from Firebirds

June 3, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the acquisition of Toronto Maple Leafs prospect forward Sam McCue & a 2026 13th round OHL Priority Selection Draft pick from the Flint Firebirds in exchange for a series of OHL Priority Draft Selections.

McCue, the Sudbury, ON, product was originally selected in the 7th round, 125th overall, of the 2021 OHL Priority Selection Draft by the Peterborough Petes. A rookie on the 2023 OHL Championship Petes squad, McCue found his stride in the OHL in the 2023- 24 season and hasn't looked back. Playing in 68 games in his sophomore season split between Peterborough & Owen Sound, McCue tallied 23 goals & 37 overall points. His efforts earned the eyes of the Toronto Maple Leafs who selected him in the 7th round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

McCue clearly took confidence from the selection and had a tremendous 2024-25 season split between Owen Sound & Flint where the 6'2", 190lbs power-forward compiled 36 goals, including 18 in his last 20 games of the season in Flint, and 19 assists for 55 points in 55 games. McCue brings a hard nosed style to the Bell City in which he can play in every facet of the game.

In exchange for McCue the Bulldogs will send 7 selections to the Flint Firebirds; BRAM 2nd 2026, SBY 3rd 2026, FLNT 3rd 2027, SAG 4th 2027, BFD 5th 2026, BFD 6th 2028, BFD 12th 2029.

"We want to support our elite skill with tough skill." said Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman. "Sam brings exactly that. He plays hard, competes every shift, finishes checks and scores goals in the paint. He's a tough, skilled finisher who makes everyone around him better."







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.