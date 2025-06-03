Kaczynski Joins the Program

June 3, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON - Soo Greyhounds General Manager Kyle Raftis announced this morning another signing from the Program's 2025 Draft Class.

In the announcement, Ryan Kaczynski, a native of Syossett, NY officially signed his OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Hounds.

He was the Hounds second pick, 19th overall, of the opening round back in April of the OHL Priority Selection.

"We're excited to add Ryan to our forward group. He brings the key elements of a dominant forward speed, skill, and size. He had a strong season in a highly competitive league and was a standout for Mid Fairfield" began Raftis.

He continued, "Ryan is the type of player who wants the puck on his stick in traffic and, more importantly, in key moments. With a deadly release and the vision to match, he's a scoring threat from anywhere in the offensive zone. We're thrilled to welcome Ryan and his family to the Soo."

The 6.02, 174 lb forward played last season (2024-25) with the Mid Fairfield Rangers 15U AAA program.

In 60 regular season games Kaczynski recorded 57 goals and 61 points, good for 118 points.

In tournament play, Ryan appeared in 4 games for Team Forest of the USA-S15 and had 5 points (2G, 3A).

While in the US 15U Nationals with the Rangers he added 7 points (5G, 2A) in another 4 games played.

"Being drafted by the Hounds was an incredible honour. Officially signing with the team is another step in the right direction in my goal of joining the likes of Joe Thornton and Jared McCann and in being a memorable player in the Soo. I'm going to do everything in my power to be ready for the season and show I'm ready to go" said Kaczynski.

RYAN KACZYNSKI

Position: Forward

Drafted: 1st Rd, 2025 (19th overall)

Height: 6.02

Weight: 174.4 lbs

Date of Birth: July 8, 2009

Hometown: Syosset, NY

Last Team: Mid Fairfield Jr. Ranger 15's







