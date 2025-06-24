Greyhounds Welcome Harris Pangretitsch to the Program

June 24, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON - Soo Greyhounds General Manager Kyle Raftis announced this morning his 4th signing this off-season.

Today, defenceman Harris Pangretitsch officially signed his OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Program.

"We're excited to have Harris officially signed with our program. He's coming off a strong prep season and has shown he's ready for the next step. With his size, mobility, and the edge he brings in his game, we believe he's just scratching the surface of what he can become as a player", began Raftis.

He then continued, "He has a lot of raw tools, and it's great to see him starting to put it all together. Skating, size, and ability is a valuable package to add to your blueline, and we're looking forward to helping him take his game to the next level."

Pangretitsch, was originally selected in the 4th Round (82nd overall) of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection from the Toronto Malboros U16 AAA program.

In 2023-24 Harris recorded 4 goals and 9 assists (13 points) in 34 regular season games before adding 4 points (1G, 3A) in six post-season contests.

Most recently, this past season (2024-25) the 6.04, 216 lb rearguard was a member of Choate Rosemary Hall of the USHS-Prep school where he recorded 6 goals and 9 assists (15 points) in 25 regular season games played.

"I am so honoured to join the Soo Greyhounds. Following in the steps of many great players, I look forward to developing as a player and helping the team achieve further success. I want to thank the Greyhounds for believing in me as well as my coaches, family and friends who have supported me along the way. I can't wait to get started" stated Pangretitsch.

HARRIS PANGRETITSCH

Position: Defence

Drafted: 4th Rd, 2024 (82nd overall)

Height: 6.04

Weight: 216.2 lbs

Date of Birth: March 29, 2008

Hometown: Toronto, ON

