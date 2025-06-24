Second Round Pick Mark Pape Commits to Storm
June 24, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Guelph, ON - Guelph Storm General Manager George Burnett announced today that 2025 second round pick Mark Pape has signed an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the hockey club.
The 5'11, 170 lbs forward from Shaker Heights, Ohio was selected 25th overall in this year's OHL Priority Selection.
The 2009-born forward had an excellent 2024-2025 season with the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite U15 AAA squad. The left-winger led his team in goals, recording 51 goals and 43 assists for 94 points in 62 games during the regular season.
"I'm thankful to the Guelph Storm for their belief in my ability," said Pape. "I want to thank God, my family, and prior coaches for their support and guidance. I am eager to arrive at camp."
Season Team GP G A PTS
2024/2025 Reg. Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 15U AAA 62 51 43 94
2023/2024 Reg. Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 14U AAA 60 34 47 81
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2025
- Second Round Pick Mark Pape Commits to Storm - Guelph Storm
- Generals Sign Defenceman Leo Laschon - Oshawa Generals
- Single Game Luxury Suites and Brand New Party Decks on Sale Now - Guelph Storm
- Eamon Edgar Commits to the Colts - Barrie Colts
- Sarnia Sting Sign Defenceman Jacob Reese - Sarnia Sting
- Registration Now Open: Gino's Pizza Chuck-A-Pep Fundraisers for the 2025-26 Season - Kingston Frontenacs
- Greyhounds Welcome Harris Pangretitsch to the Program - Soo Greyhounds
- Attack Deal Petrovski to Petes, Restock Draft Cupboard - Owen Sound Attack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Guelph Storm Stories
- Second Round Pick Mark Pape Commits to Storm
- Single Game Luxury Suites and Brand New Party Decks on Sale Now
- Second Overall Pick Jaakko Wycisk Commits to Storm
- Storm to Support the Hope House Community Backpack Project for a Fourth Season
- Ryan McGuire Commits to St. Francis Xavier University