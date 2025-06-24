Second Round Pick Mark Pape Commits to Storm

June 24, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Guelph, ON - Guelph Storm General Manager George Burnett announced today that 2025 second round pick Mark Pape has signed an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the hockey club.

The 5'11, 170 lbs forward from Shaker Heights, Ohio was selected 25th overall in this year's OHL Priority Selection.

The 2009-born forward had an excellent 2024-2025 season with the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite U15 AAA squad. The left-winger led his team in goals, recording 51 goals and 43 assists for 94 points in 62 games during the regular season.

"I'm thankful to the Guelph Storm for their belief in my ability," said Pape. "I want to thank God, my family, and prior coaches for their support and guidance. I am eager to arrive at camp."

Season Team GP G A PTS

2024/2025 Reg. Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 15U AAA 62 51 43 94

2023/2024 Reg. Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 14U AAA 60 34 47 81

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.