Sarnia Sting Sign Defenceman Jacob Reese

June 24, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Sarnia Sting are excited to announce the signing of 2006-born defenceman Jacob Reese ahead of the 2025-26 OHL season.

Standing at 6'0 and weighing 190 pounds, the Boston, New York native is a right-shot defender known for his physicality, tenacity, and team-first mentality. A free agent addition, Reese plays with an edge, brings a strong presence in his own zone, and isn't afraid to stand up for his teammates - qualities that perfectly align with the identity the Sting are building on the back end.

"Jacob is a player we've had our eye on," said Sting General Manager Dylan Seca. "He plays with a ton of jam and snarl, competes hard every night, and brings the kind of work ethic and character you can't teach. He's a proud player who holds himself to a high standard and is just starting to scratch the surface of his potential. He's the kind of defenceman that's hard to find, and we're thrilled to be adding him to our group."

Reese adds depth and grit to the Sting blue line as the team continues to construct a hard-to-play-against roster. Reese joins the Sting after spending the 24-25 season with the Rochester Jr. American of the NAHL, tallying 1 goal 9 assists in 54 games. His upside, combined with his already impressive compete level, makes him a welcomed addition as the Sting prepare for a competitive 2025-26 campaign.

