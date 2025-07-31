Sting Assists Donates $120,000 to Local Organizations and Scholarship Recipient

July 31, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sarnia Sting News Release







The Sarnia Sting are proud to announce that, thanks to the incredible support of our fans and community, Sting Assists' 50/50 draws donated $120,000 in donations this past season. Every ticket purchased helped make a difference, fueling the impact of Sting Assists as they to continue to support local initiatives and give back to the community that makes Sting Nation so special.

"Over the past three hockey seasons, Sting Assists has donated over $500,000 to various organizations throughout Sarnia-Lambton," shares Sting Assists President, Cam Gordon. "This achievement demonstrates the incredible potential that arises when sports and community come together with a shared purpose. Through Sting Assists, we are not only supporting programs; we are investing in people. The energy, generosity, and spirit of Sarnia-Lambton continue to inspire our efforts, and we look forward to building an even brighter and more prosperous future for the youth in our community."

These funds have been distributed to 20 local organizations and one scholarship, supporting a wide range of community programs focused on youth development, education, sports, and wellness.

This year's Sting Assists Scholarship has been awarded to Gemme Bell, recognizing her dedication to academic excellence, along with her contributions to the community.

The following organizations received funding from draws held during the 2024-25 season: Mooretown Lady Flags, Noelle's Gift, BGC Sarnia, YMCA - Camp, AAA Sting Hockey, Bluewater Taekwondo, Sledge Hockey, Pathways Health Centre for Children, St. Clair Child & Youth Services, Forest Ringette, Sarnia Legionnaires, The Inn of the Good Shepherd, Literacy Lambton, Bluewater Boxing Club, Petrolia & District Skating Club, Sarnia Minor Hockey Association, Jr. Lady Sting, Lambton Shores Minor Hockey, Attack Girls Hockey Association, and Mooretown Minor Athletic Association.

Sting Assists continues to serve as a core pillar of the organization's commitment to giving back. The program is driven by the passion of our fanbase and local partners who help make a meaningful impact beyond the rink.

For more information on Sting Assists or how to get involved, visit stingassists.ca.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.