Spitfires Sign 2025 2nd Round Import Pick Beksultan Makysh (A.K.A Bexultan Makysh) to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

July 31, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires are proud to announce the signing of forward Beksultan Makysh (mac-keesh) (a.k.a Bexultan Makysh) to the Red, White and Navy!

Makysh was selected in the second round, 114th overall by the Spitfires in the 2025 CHL Import Draft. Beksultan hails from Astana, Kazakhstan. He stands at 5'10 and weighs 170lbs.

Makysh played for the Boston Hockey Academy for the last two seasons. In 2023-24, Makysh put up 66 goals and recorded 49 assists for 115 points in just 57 games. In the 2024-25 season, Beksultan played in 3 competitions for the Boston H.A and recorded 84 goals and 69 assists for 153 points in 73 games. In the playoffs, he had 9 goals and 3 assists in 5 games. Makysh also suited up in 4 USHL games and had 2 assists.

The Kazakhstan native is excited to be joining the club.

"It feels amazing, signing with the Windsor Spitfires is a big step in my career." Makysh said. "I'm proud to be part of such a great organization. I'm excited to get to work and represent the team at the highest level I can."

The compete level and the reputation for development is what drew Makysh to the Spitfires.

"The Spitfires have a strong reputation for developing players and competing hard every year." Makysh said. "I've been watching the Spitfires last season, and I could tell right away that this is the perfect spot for me to take my game to the next level."

Makysh hopes to bring his high work ethic to the team.

"I hope to bring a strong work ethic, a team-first mindset, and a competitive attitude every day." Makysh said. "Whether it's during games, practices, or off the ice, I want to contribute to a positive and focused environment where everyone pushes each other to be better. My goal is to do whatever it takes to help the team succeed."

Bill Bowler spoke on Makysh putting pen to paper.

"He is a dynamic player with offensive instincts." GM Bill Bowler said. "He is crafty and can generate offence effectively. We welcome Beksultan and his family to Windsor."

