Attack Deal Petrovski to Petes, Restock Draft Cupboard

June 24, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







OWEN SOUND, Ont. - The Owen Sound Attack announced today that they have completed a trade with the Peterborough Petes that will see overage defenceman James Petrovski head to the Electric City in exchange for four picks including Owen Sound's 3rd Round pick in 2026, and Peterborough's 2nd Round pick in 2027, 3rd Round Pick in 2029 and 5th Round Pick in 2028.

After being acquired from the Flint Firebirds in the 2022-23 season, Petrovski played in parts of three seasons for the Attack, registering eight goals and 73 assists in 180 games.

"Today's deal with the Petes provided us a good return for an OA player" said Attack General Manager Dale DeGray. "We were able to recoup draft picks we expended last week, while providing James with a new opportunity, which was something he was interested in us exploring. The Attack would like to thank James for his three years of commitment to the organization."

Trade Details:

Owen Sound Receives:

2nd Rd. Pick, 2027 (PBO)

3rd Rd Pick, 2026 (OS)

3rd Rd Pick, 2029 (PBO)

5th Rd Pick, 2028 (PBO)

Peterborough Receives:

James Petrovski, D, 2005







