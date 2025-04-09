2025 OHL Priority Selection Preview

April 9, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







A sudden end to the 2025 hockey season for the Attack after a 4-0 playoff exit at the mercy of the London Knights. While the season was a fast turn over into summer, Owen Sound has made a noticeable base for the startings of next season. Much to look forward to in the coming months! Having 16 Picks in the upcoming 2025 OHL Priority Selection Draft presented by Real Canadian Superstore beginning this coming Friday April 11th at 7pm. Following into the weekend, Saturday April 12th at 9am will be the second day of Draft pickings, Rounds 4-15. Attack fans will be able to watch live off the OHL Link or follow via the Attack's social media @Attackohl. Those who are wishing to follow in-person also have the option of coming to the Watch Party located at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Shoreroom at the Attack Pak draft party!

Attack General Manager, Dale DeGray feels the Attack are in a god spot to gain a valuable addition to the team with their 1st Round Pick (5th Overall). "Although we are not sure the first four that are going in front of us, we believe we (the Attack) have six players on the board that we would be comfortable selecting with our pick.

It is a very good group of players and I think anybody picking in the first five will be happy with their selection."

Up This Year:

1st 5th (OS)

2nd 28th (OS)

41st (WRS)

3rd 57th (OSH)

4th 68th (OS)

5th 97th (OSH)

7th 128th (OS)

143rd (LDN)

8th 148th (OS)

9th 168th (OS)

10th 188 (OS)

11th 208th (OS)

12th 228th (OS)

13th 248th (OS)

14th 268th (OS)

15th 288th (OS)

Attack Draft History

A recap of some prior picks the Attack have made in the past.

2024

7 - Pierce Mbuyi

42 - Mason Roy

51 - Ethan Kindree

62 - Elliot Arnett

2023

12 - Nico Addy

33 - Jake Crawford

49 - Gabriel Smith

72 - Matthew Koprowski

2022

11 - Ben Cormier

30 - Braedyn Rogers

35 - Antonio Tersigni

53 - Carter George

