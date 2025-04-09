Bulldogs Captain Patrick Thomas Signs with Washington Captials

The Brantford Bulldogs are extremely proud to congratulate captain and franchise leading scorer Patrick Thomas on signing his NHL ELC with the Washington Capitals, who originally selected him in the 4th round, 104th overall in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Hailing from Oakville, Ontario, Thomas originally arrived with the Bulldogs following a brilliant 2019-20 season with the Hamilton Huskies U16 AAA program that saw the centerman compile an astonishing 149 points over 107 games throughout the year. The Bulldogs selected their future franchise cornerstone in the 3rd round, 57th overall in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection Draft.

The story having become famous, Thomas made the 2021-22 Hamilton Bulldogs following an injury to winger Ryan Winterton and began his OHL career as a rookie on the Bulldogs' fourth line, but wouldn't remain there long. By mid-season, Thomas' playmaking ability and intelligence had moved him up the lineup and he received his biggest vote of confidence when the acquired Mason McTavish &, then returned, Winterton asked coach Jay McKee for Thomas to round out their line. Thomas finished his rookie year producing 27 points in 64 games and adding another 8 assists while skating in 19 playoff games on route to becoming an OHL Champion in 2022.

Thomas took off from there, the 2022-23 season saw the sophomore's production more than double, beginning the season with fellow 2022 OHL Champions Logan Morrison & Avery Hayes, after a series of trades, Thomas would finish it with Sahil Panwar and now long time linemate Nick Lardis. The immediate chemistry between Thomas & Lardis bolted the Bulldogs up the standings with Thomas concluding the year 17 goals & 39 assists for 56 points in 66 games, adding another 6 assists in 6 playoff games in a performance that led to his selection by the Capitals.

Taking another step forward as a team leader, Thomas added a permanent assistant captaincy for 2023-24 and helped the Bulldogs solidify themselves in new surroundings with the team's move to Brantford. Thomas embraced the city and it embraced him and he and Nick Lardis, along with Florian Xhekaj comprised one of the OHL's most exciting trio's with Thomas 21 goals and 45 assists for 66 points in 56 games while producing another 7 points across 6 playoff games.

Returning for his final OHL season, Thomas was named the 8th captain in Bulldogs history on October 18th and has worn that "C" with the leadership and pride that has made him such a fixture in franchise history. Over the course of a history making season for himself and linemate Nick Lardis, Thomas set a new franchise record for assists in a single season with 77, while setting a new franchise point record at 253, becoming only the 4th Bulldog to cross the 100-point mark in a season and being half of the first set of teammates to do so in the same season, with Nick Lardis. Thomas' 27 goals & 77 assists for 104 points sit second in a single season only behind Lardis and the captain led his team while playing in all situations to the top spot in the Eastern Conference and the first East Division title for the Bulldogs in Brantford.

"Patrick Thomas has been everything we could have asked for in a Bulldog.". said Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Matt Turek. "Patty's skill on the ice is only topped by his incredible character. A leader on and off the ice, it's been a pleasure to watch Patty grow up as a Bulldog and the organization couldn't be prouder to see him earn his NHL contract with a great organization in Washington. Congratulations Patty!".

