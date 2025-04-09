Spirit's Michael Misa Wins Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy as OHL Top Scorer Presented by Kubota

Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League is pleased to recognize NHL Draft eligible Saginaw Spirit forward Michael Misa as the 2024-25 recipient of the Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the league's top scorer presented by Kubota.

Misa led the Canadian Hockey League with 134 points (62-72--134) over 65 games, the most by an OHL player in one season since London's Patrick Kane in 2006-07. His 62 goals tie him with Kane for third-most among the league's NHL Draft eligibles in a single season, a group that also includes former Oshawa Generals Eric Lindros (71, 1990-91) and Tony Tanti (81, 1980-81).

"I'm proud of the season we had and I am grateful to my teammates, coaches, and the Spirit organization for the opportunity and support in order to play my best this year," said Misa. "It's an honour to receive the Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy. I share this award with the entire Saginaw Spirit organization and my family. Their belief in me and support throughout the season made it possible. I'm excited and motivated for what lies ahead."

A former exceptional status first overall OHL Priority Selection choice from Oakville, Ont., Misa's 2024-25 campaign saw him set a number of Spirit franchise and single season records as he completes his third OHL season as the club's all-time leader in points with 265 (113-152--265) over 177 career regular season games.

The 18-year-old adds the Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy to his list of accomplishments that also includes being voted the OHL's Rookie of the Year in 2022-23 before he hoisted the Memorial Cup with the Spirit last summer. Internationally, Misa has also excelled representing Canada, winning a World Under-17 Hockey Challenge silver medal as well as gold at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

"From the very beginning of his time in the OHL, all Michael has done is take the expectations in front of him and run with them," said Saginaw Spirit Head Coach Chris Lazary. "He has a sometimes under-appreciated ability to accomplish whatever he sets his mind to, and we saw that this season. Michael shouldered the weight of being an exceptional status player in his NHL draft year and responded by dominating every game. We're incredibly proud of what he's done this season and the man he has become over the past three years in Saginaw."

The Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy was donated by the Toronto Marlboro Athletic Club in memory of Eddie Powers and was first awarded in 1945-46 to Tod Sloan of St. Michael's who scored 79 points in 25 games. Misa becomes the first Saginaw Spirit player to ever earn the honour. Other recent OHL recipients have included David Goyette of the Sudbury Wolves in 2023-24, Matthew Maggio of the Windsor Spitfires in 2022-23 and Wyatt Johnston of the Windsor Spitfires in 2021-22. Misa joins other recent NHL Draft eligibles to win the Eddie Powers in Marco Rossi of the Ottawa 67's in 2019-20 and Dylan Strome of the Erie Otters in 2014-15.

Misa will be formally recognized with the Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy at the OHL Awards Ceremony at the Hockey Hall of Fame in June.

