OHL Scholarship Program Continues Funding Academic Pursuits in 2024-25

April 9, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced that a total of 329 graduates utilized their OHL Scholarship at post-secondary institutions during the 2024-25 academic year. OHL member teams have made a total contribution of more than $42 million to the OHL Scholarship Program since 2010.

Over 200 OHL graduates competed in the U SPORTS Men's Hockey ranks this season, while an additional 30 accessed their scholarships while playing professionally.

Centrally administered through the OHL Office, OHL Scholarships are funded by OHL member teams. Every player who plays in the OHL is eligible to receive an OHL Scholarship. The OHL graduate can use their scholarship toward an undergraduate degree or diploma at any post-secondary institution worldwide or toward approved career-advancement programs.

In addition to alumni accessing their OHL Scholarship following graduation from the League, all current OHL players are encouraged to enrol in post-secondary courses with costs fully covered by OHL member teams. Team investment in scholarships being accessed by current OHL players was over $350,000 during the 2024-25 season.

"The OHL Scholarship Program has long been a hallmark of what the league is all about," said OHL Commissioner Bryan Crawford. "Players have the opportunity to grow their game in the number one development league in the world, but that's really just the beginning. The education of our players is something that the league and its teams take great pride in as we continue to send players to both the National Hockey League, U SPORTS men's hockey programs and new this season, the NCAA men's hockey circuit. The OHL remains committed to developing well-rounded individuals on and off the ice."

This year, 315 of the 329 OHL Scholarship recipients are furthering their education at Canadian Universities. A total of 173 graduates are attending Ontario-based Universities with the University of Guelph leading all post-secondary institutions with 21 OHL graduates enrolled in full-time studies, while 17 former OHL players are enrolled at Queen's University and 14 are studying at Toronto Metropolitan University. A total of 55 OHL graduates are attending Universities in Eastern Canada with St. Francis Xavier University leading the way in enrolment. An additional twelve graduates have accessed their OHL Scholarship at Universities in Western Canada.

A total of 13 OHL Scholarship recipients are attending Ontario-based Colleges with Conestoga College leading the way with three graduates.

An additional 14 OHL graduates are accessing their OHL Scholarship while studying at American-based post-secondary institutions.

The league will announce its academic award winners for the 2024-25 season later this month.

