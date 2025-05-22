Shallow Lake & District Community Centre to Host 2025 Owen Sound Attack Training Camp

May 22, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







OWEN SOUND, ON - The Owen Sound Attack are excited to announce that they have partnered with the Township of Georgian Bluffs to host the team's training camp at the Shallow Lake and District Community Centre from August 25 to 29, 2025. The temporary relocation of training camp became necessary due to the renovation project taking place at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre in Owen Sound, that is expected to be completed in late August, early September. The Attack will announce locations for their pre-season games at a later date.

"The renovation project at the Bayshore provides us with a great opportunity to get the team into another community that provides strong support to our organization and Shallow Lake is a perfect fit" said Attack Manager, Marketing & Communications, Greg Hoddinott. "Their facility provides us all of the necessities we need to successfully operate our camp and furthermore, we are working with some partners in the surrounding area to provide some of amenities that we are used to. We are extremely excited to bring the Attack to Shallow Lake and hope to see a big crowd all week long."

"Georgian Bluffs is proud to be hosting this outstanding organization, and we look forward to extending a warm community welcome to the players, coaches, and fans" said Township of Georgian Bluffs Communications Specialist Hailey Thomson.

For those that have attended training camp session in past years, it will look very much the same, just in a different facility. Participating players will be put through a similar schedule of both on and off-ice activities, beginning with a two-day Rookie Camp on August 25 and 26, then a three day Main Camp with returning players along with those continuing from Rookie Camp, taking to the ice August 27 to 29. All on-ice activities will be open to the public to attend at no cost, with daily scrimmages being broadcast live on the team's Facebook page.

A full schedule of all on-ice events is provided below.

2025 ON-ICE TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

Monday, August 25, 2025 - Rookie Camp, Day 1

9:00am to 9:50am: Team Red Practice

10:15am to 11:30am: Rookie Scrimmage #1 - Team Red vs. Team White

11:40am to 12:30pm: Team White Practice

1:00pm to 2:30pm: Returning Players Ice Availability

3:00pm to 4:30pm: Rookie Scrimmage #2 - Team Red vs. Team White

Tuesday, August 26, 2025 - Rookie Camp, Day 2

9:00am to 9:50am: Team White Practice

10:15am to 11:30am: Rookie Scrimmage #3 - Team Red vs. Team White

11:40am to 12:30pm: Team Red Practice

1:00pm to 2:30pm: Returning Players Ice Availability

3:00pm to 4:30pm: Rookie Scrimmage #4 - Team Red vs. Team White

Wednesday, August 27, 2025 - Main Camp, Day 1

1:30pm to 2:50pm: Team White Practice

3:00pm to 4:20pm: Team Red Practice

Thursday, August 28, 2025 - Main Camp, Day 2

9:00am to 9:50am: Team White Practice

10:15am to 11:30am: Main Camp Scrimmage #1 - Team Red vs. Team White

11:40am to 12:30pm: Team Red Practice

3:00pm to 4:30pm: Rookie Scrimmage #2 - Team Red vs. Team White

Friday, August 29, 2025 - Main Camp, Day 3

9:00am to 9:50am: Team Red Practice

10:15am to 11:30am: Main Camp Scrimmage #3 - Team Red vs. Team White

11:40am to 12:30pm: Team White Practice

3:00pm to 4:30pm: Rookie Scrimmage #4 - Team Red vs. Team White

Note: All scrimmages are 2 x 30 minute periods with a flood in between periods.

Season ticket memberships for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be renewed or purchased until end of business day on Friday, August 1, 2025. They can be purchased in person at the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box office, over the phone at 519-371-7452 or online at tickets.attackhockey.com.







