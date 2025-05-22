Bulldogs Name Peter Goulet Head Scout

BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman & Director of Scouting Mike Galati announced on Thursday the appointment of Peter Goulet as the club's head scout.

Goulet comes to the Bulldogs with over 20- years' experience in scouting, management and coaching. Having served the last three seasons as the Head Coach of the Powassan VooDoos (where he won an NOJHL Coach of the Year for the 2022- 23 season), Goulet's resume includes two stints as the General Manager and Head Coach of the Kingston Voyageurs of the OJHL (2006-2009 & 2015-2019), where he won an OJHL Championship in the 2008-09 season and an OJHL Executive of the Year in the 2019-20 season with the Trenton Golden Hawks where he served as General Manager and Head Coach from 2019 to 2022. Goulet additionally won a CCHL Championship with the Nepean Raiders in the 2011-2012 season, also as Head Coach & General Manager.

The accolades for Goulet don't end domestically with appointments as an Assistant Coach for Team Canada East on a pair of occasions at the World Junior A Hockey Challenge in 2019 & 2024, winning a silver medal at the latter.

Goulet's scouting work at the major junior level has included multi -year runs with both the Halifax Mooseheads and Mississauga Steelheads, bringing tremendous experience to Brantford.

"I'm very proud to be joining the Brantford Bulldogs organization and to bring my experience to the club." said Goulet. "This is a great opportunity to work with Spencer, Justin & Mike and our entire scouting staff to continue the success the franchise has seen in Brantford and keep it growing for an exciting future. I'm looking forward to getting to work with our staff and delivering the next generations of Bulldogs in Brantford.".







