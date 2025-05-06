Bulldogs' Thomas Budnick Wins Roger Neilson Memorial Award as OHL's Top Academic Post-Secondary Student

May 6, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Brantford Bulldogs defenceman Thomas Budnick is the 2024-25 recipient of the Roger Neilson Memorial Award, presented annually to the OHL's Top Academic Post-Secondary Student.

Budnick excelled in studies at the University of Guelph, achieving an 86.2 percent average headlined by a 95 percent grade in Computer Science while also studying Microeconomics, Sport Management and Organizational Studies.

"The Brantford Bulldogs are part of an elite class of organizations," said Budnick. "The way they turn boys into men is something that is underappreciated. They provide the tools and resources that are necessary in helping you get a proper education to set up a life after hockey. They help you thrive on and off the ice, and provide you with everything you need to succeed. They put an emphasis on getting a proper education and taking school seriously. Most importantly I would like to thank, Mrs. Vance, Mrs. Alfano, Justin Ismael, and Brennan O'Sullivan for pushing me and helping me manage the stress and difficulties that were presented, they were a big part of helping me get through the year."

While he was a pace-setter in the classroom, Budnick saw big minutes on the ice as a shutdown defenceman for the Bulldogs. He recorded 14 points (4-10-14) over 29 games with a plus-14 record after being acquired by Brantford from the Guelph Storm on January 9th. His 2024-25 season featured seven goals, 20 assists and 27 points along with a plus-28 rating over 46 contests.

"We're very grateful as a staff for the opportunity to have had Thomas Budnick as part of our team," said Bulldogs Head Coach Jay McKee. "His leadership qualities will resonate with our current players for years to come and they are further highlighted with Thomas earning the Roger Nielson Memorial Award. We are very proud of his achievement and look forward to watching the next steps of his hockey career."

Budnick recently signed a one-year American Hockey League contract with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, top affiliate of the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins. His four-year OHL career featured other stops in Kingston and Guelph as he amassed 84 points (15-69-84) over 233 regular season games. The 21-year-old from Petoskey, Michigan was originally Kingston's third round (59th overall) pick in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection.

"It's Tommy's drive and determination that makes him successful both on the ice and in the classroom," said Bulldogs Academic Advisor Maureen Alfano. "He holds himself to a high standard and does not settle for less than the best he can give. He is extremely hard working and is an exceptional role model for the younger players on the team. Tommy is a very worthy recipient of the Roger Neilson Memorial Award."

While Budnick emerged as this year's award winner, finalists included Kingston Frontenacs goaltender Mason Vaccari and Ottawa 67's forward Chris Barlas.

The Roger Neilson Memorial Award is named in honour of the Hall of Fame Coach who served behind the Peterborough Petes bench in the late 1960's and early 1970's. Neilson, a former high school teacher, was a pioneer in stressing the importance of education to all of his players. Budnick is the first Bulldogs player to ever win the award.

Budnick will be formally presented with the Roger Neilson Memorial Award at the OHL Awards Ceremony held at The Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto this June.

