Misa, Budnick and Sienko Named 2024-25 OHL Academic Award Winners

Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced its annual academic award winners for the 2024-25 season including Saginaw Spirit forward Michael Misa, Brantford Bulldogs defenceman Thomas Budnick and Saginaw Spirit blueliner Kaden Sienko.

Spirit's Michael Misa claims Bobby Smith Award as OHL Scholastic Player of the Year

Top 2025 NHL Draft prospect Michael Misa of the Saginaw Spirit is the 2024-25 recipient of the Bobby Smith Trophy, presented annually to the OHL Scholastic Player of the Year.

Saginaw's captain, Misa was a force on the ice, with his 134 points earning him the Eddie Powers Trophy as the OHL's top scorer. He was also a star performer in the classroom, achieving an 86 percent average in Grade 12 University-level courses at Oakville Trafalgar High School. Misa's course load included Kinesiology, Functions, International Business and Health and Nutrition.

"I am proud of the support system we have in Saginaw," said Misa. "Pam Moretuzzo did a great job this year, always making sure our players were in check with their schoolwork and helping me whenever I needed it. Receiving the Bobby Smith Award is an honor, and I'm grateful for the league's consideration."

Misa's season on the ice was nothing short of sensational as his 62 goals tied him with Patrick Kane of the 2006-07 London Knights for the third-most by an NHL Draft eligible player in OHL history. His 134 points established a new Saginaw Spirit record and are tied with John Tavares of the 2006-07 Oshawa Generals for the most by an under-18 OHL skater since the year 2000.

"I think what Michael has been able to do this year is incredible," said Spirit General Manager Dave Drinkill. "It shows he's a well-rounded person, it's not just about the hockey, and that he takes a lot of pride in who he is away from the rink as well. We couldn't be more proud of him."

Misa becomes the Spirit franchise's second-ever recipient of the Bobby Smith Trophy following Cole Perfetti in 2019-20. Other prominent past winners of the award currently playing in the NHL include Thomas Harley (2018-19), Barrett Hayton (2017-18), Nicolas Hague (2015-16), back-to-back winner Connor McDavid (2013-14, 2014-15), Darnell Nurse (2012-13), Adam Pelech (2011-12), Dougie Hamilton (2010-11), Erik Gudbranson (2009-10), Matt Duchene (2008-09) and Steven Stamkos (2006-07).

"Michael is a diligent and hardworking individual both on and off the ice," said Spirit Academic Advisor Pamela Moretuzzo. "He leads by example through his actions and consistently strives to do his best. Michael sets a positive example for his teammates, perseveres through adversity, and maintains an optimistic outlook in in every situation. He takes initiative in his learning by seeking help to gain a deeper understanding of the material at hand."

An 18-year-old from Oakville, Ont., Misa is the Spirit's all-time scoring leader with 265 points (113-152--265) over 177 career regular season games. The former OHL Rookie of the Year in 2023 was chosen first overall as an exceptional status 15-year-old player by the franchise after winning an OHL Cup title and setting a new single tournament scoring record in 2022. He enters the 2025 NHL Draft this summer in Los Angeles as the second-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting.

Misa finished as this year's frontrunner for the Bobby Smith Trophy, followed by finalists Beckham Edwards of the Sarnia Sting and Cameron Reid of the Kitchener Rangers.

Each year the Bobby Smith Trophy is presented to the OHL Scholastic Player of the Year who best combines high standards of play and academic excellence. The trophy is in honour of Bobby Smith, a former Ottawa 67's star who exhibited a standard of excellence in both of these areas.

Bulldogs' Thomas Budnick earns Roger Neilson Memorial Award as OHL's Top Academic Post-Secondary Student

Brantford Bulldogs defenceman Thomas Budnick is the 2024-25 recipient of the Roger Neilson Memorial Award, presented annually to the OHL's Top Academic Post-Secondary Student.

Budnick excelled in studies at the University of Guelph, achieving an 86.2 percent average headlined by a 95 percent grade in Computer Science while also studying Microeconomics, Sport Management and Organizational Studies.

"The Brantford Bulldogs are part of an elite class of organizations," said Budnick. "The way they turn boys into men is something that is underappreciated. They provide the tools and resources that are necessary in helping you get a proper education to set up a life after hockey. They help you thrive on and off the ice, and provide you with everything you need to succeed. They put an emphasis on getting a proper education and taking school seriously. Most importantly I would like to thank, Mrs. Vance, Mrs. Alfano, Justin Ismael, and Brennan O'Sullivan for pushing me and helping me manage the stress and difficulties that were presented, they were a big part of helping me get through the year."

While he was a pace-setter in the classroom, Budnick saw big minutes on the ice as a shutdown defenceman for the Bulldogs. He recorded 14 points (4-10--14) over 29 games with a plus-14 record after being acquired by Brantford from the Guelph Storm on January 9th. His 2024-25 season featured seven goals, 20 assists and 27 points along with a plus-28 rating over 46 contests.

"We're very grateful as a staff for the opportunity to have had Thomas Budnick as part of our team," said Bulldogs Head Coach Jay McKee. "His leadership qualities will resonate with our current players for years to come and they are further highlighted with Thomas earning the Roger Nielson Memorial Award. We are very proud of his achievement and look forward to watching the next steps of his hockey career."

Budnick recently signed a one-year American Hockey League contract with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, top affiliate of the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins. His four-year OHL career featured other stops in Kingston and Guelph as he amassed 84 points (15-69--84) over 233 regular season games. The 21-year-old from Petoskey, Michigan was originally Kingston's third round (59th overall) pick in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection.

"It's Tommy's drive and determination that makes him successful both on the ice and in the classroom," said Bulldogs Academic Advisor Maureen Alfano. "He holds himself to a high standard and does not settle for less than the best he can give. He is extremely hard working and is an exceptional role model for the younger players on the team. Tommy is a very worthy recipient of the Roger Neilson Memorial Award."

While Budnick emerged as this year's award winner, finalists included Kingston Frontenacs goaltender Mason Vaccari and Ottawa 67's forward Chris Barlas.

The Roger Neilson Memorial Award is named in honour of the Hall of Fame Coach who served behind the Peterborough Petes bench in the late 1960's and early 1970's. Neilson, a former high school teacher, was a pioneer in stressing the importance of education to all of his players. Budnick is the first Bulldogs player to ever win the award.

Spirit's Kaden Sienko wins Ivan Tennant Memorial Award as OHL's Top Academic High School Student

First-year Saginaw Spirit defenceman Kaden Sienko is the 2024-25 recipient of the Ivan Tennant Memorial Award, presented annually to the OHL's Top Academic High School Student.

Sienko produced a 98 percent average in Grade 11 studies at Heritage High School, mastering a course load that included English, History, Health, Biology and Co-op.

"I'm incredibly honored to accept the Ivan Tennant Award. It means a lot to be recognized not just for what I do on the ice, but for the work I've put in at school too," said Sienko. "Balancing hockey and high school isn't always easy- between practices, games, travel, and assignments, it can be a lot. But I've always believed that staying committed in the classroom helps me become a better athlete and a better person."

A 17-year-old from Binghamton, New York, Sienko was Saginaw's 13th round (261st overall) pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. He recorded three assists over 18 games in his first OHL season, finishing with a plus-4 rating.

"What Kaden accomplished this season was very impressive," said Spirit General Manager Dave Drinkill. "He made our team as a 16-year-old and was playing extremely well before missing significant time with injury. For him to keep up with and excel at his schoolwork through all of that makes him very deserving of this award."

Sienko becomes the first member of the Saginaw Spirit to win the Ivan Tennant Memorial Award.

"Kaden is a hardworking, proactive student who takes his academics seriously," said Spirit Academic Advisor Pamela Moretuzzo. "He consistently works ahead to stay on top of his coursework during road trips and demonstrates excellent communication skills with his teachers and peers. Kaden also sets a high standard for his teammates, leading by example."

Sienko claimed this year's honour, while Brantford Bulldogs forward Aiden O'Donnell and Niagara IceDogs forward Braidy Wassilyn were award finalists.

The Ivan Tennant Memorial Award is given to the League's Top Academic High School Player and is named in honour of Ivan Tennant, who spent a lifetime combining hockey and education. He was the Kitchener Rangers' Education Consultant for 20 years and a key figure on the OHL's Education Consultant's Committee.

Misa, Budnick and Sienko will be formally presented with their respective awards in June at the 2025 OHL Awards Ceremony at The Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.

