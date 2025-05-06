Firebirds Sign First Round Pick Charlie Murata

May 6, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Tuesday that the team has signed forward Charlie Murata to a Standard Player Agreement.

"I'm super grateful for everything and truly honored to play for such a caring organization," Murata said. "It feels like one big family from the players, coaches, staff and even the fans who showed up to watch the orientation camp."

Murata was selected by the Firebirds with the eighth overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. The Toronto, Ontario native played the 2024-25 season for the Don Mills Flyers U16 AAA of the GTHL. Over 32 games for Don Mills, Murata had 21 goals and 19 assists.

"None of this would be possible without everyone who helped me along the way," Murata said. "Big thanks to my family, especially my parents, my agent and coaches. I can't wait to get started, go Birds!"

He added an additional one goal and seven assists during the 2025 OHL Cup as the Flyers reached the finals of the tournament. A right shot forward, Murata stands at 6'0.

SCOUTING REPORT FROM HEAD SCOUT MIKE OLIVERIO

"Elite level skating and high IQ allows Charlie to play every shift with pace. He plays with a team first attitude which helps him make the players around him better. This is evident by the way he uses his vision to distribute pucks to his teammates. He has the ability to change the momentum of a game every time he hits the ice."

SCOUTING REPORT FROM OHL CENTRAL SCOUTING

"Charlie is an elite forward that is highly skilled and can take over a game almost at will. He is one of the best skaters in his age group, moves effortlessly around the ice and looks like he could play all day. He is very dangerous in all offensive aspects of the game. He is a great playmaker and makes all his teammates better, he has game breaking one on one skills and he is willing to go to the dirty areas of the ice. He competes hard and takes the body when he needs to, but doesn't go out of his way looking for it. He plays in all situations and does all the little things coaches look for in a mature and reliable player. Charlie will make an impact quickly at the next level."

Murata becomes the first player drafted by the Firebirds in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection to sign with the team.

