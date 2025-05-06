Spirit Defenseman Sienko Wins Ivan Tennant Memorial Award as Top Academic High School Student

May 6, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League has named Spirit rookie Kaden Sienko the 2025 recipient of the Ivan Tennant Memorial Award as the league's top academic high schooler. Sienko becomes the first player in Spirit history to win the award.

"What Kaden accomplished this season was very impressive," said Spirit GM Dave Drinkill. "He made our team as a 16-year-old and was playing extremely well before missing significant time with injury. For him to keep up with and excel at his schoolwork through all of that makes him very deserving of this award."

Sienko, now 17, attended Grade 11 classes at Heritage High School in Saginaw, Mich. The native of Binghamton, NY maintained a 98% average across English, History, Health, Biology, and Co-Op courses.

"Kaden is a hardworking, proactive student who takes his academics seriously," said Saginaw's academic advisor, Pam Moretuzzo. "He consistently works ahead to stay on top of his coursework during road trips and demonstrates excellent communication skills with his teachers and peers. Kaden also sets a high standard for his teammates, leading by example."

The Spirit drafted Sienko in the 13th round, 261st overall in 2024, making him the latest-drafted player to see action for Saginaw in the 2024-2025 season. He played 18 games in the regular season, logging 3 assists and a +4 rating before being injured. Sienko returned in the playoffs, joining the Spirit for three postseason contests.

"I'm incredibly honored to accept the Ivan Tennant Memorial Award," said Sienko. "It means a lot to be recognized not just for what I do on the ice, but for the work I've put in at school too. I wouldn't be up here without the help of Mrs. Moretuzzo, the Saginaw Spirit staff and owners, my teachers, teammates and family-you've been there for everything, and I can't thank you enough."

The Ivan Tennant Memorial Award is given out each year to the top academic high school student in the OHL. The award is based on the player's average in his best six courses regardless of level of difficulty of the courses. The award is named in honor of Ivan Tennant, who spent a lifetime combining hockey and education. He was the Kitchener Rangers' Education Consultant for 20 years and a key figure on the OHL's Academic Advisor's Committee.

