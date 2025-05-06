Cory Stillman Leads Team Canada to a Gold Medal Win at 2025 U18 Worlds in Texas

May 6, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

On Saturday, Team Canada, led by Head Coach Cory Stillman, featuring Quinn Beauchesne and Lev Katzin, took home gold, defeating Sweden 7-0 at the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship in Texas.

Beauchesne, the Ottawa, Ont., native was the 1st round, 14th overall selection by the Storm in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. In two seasons with the Storm, the 6'0, 187-pound, right-shot defender has registered 31 points (8 g, 31 a) through 82 games. Internationally, Beauchesne has represented Canada at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, where he donned the 'C' for Canada Red, and won gold at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Beauchesne notched 4 points (1 goal, 3 assists) through 7 games at the 2025 U18 World Championship.

Katzin, the Thornhill, Ont., native was a 5th round, 94th overall selection by the Storm in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. He joined the Storm in December of last year, after spending parts of two seasons with the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL. In just 44 career games with the team, he has registered 48 points (16 g, 32 a) and has been named OHL Rookie of the Month (December 2024), adding OHL Rookie for the Week twice. The Penn State University commit was a member of the gold medal-winning Team Canada White at the 2023 U17 World Hockey Challenge, where he notched 2 goals and 1 assist in 8 games. Katzin picked up 10 points (4 goals, 6 assists) through 7 games for Team Canada at the 2025 U18 World Championship.

