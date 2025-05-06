Misa Wins Bobby Smith Trophy as OHL's Top Academic Player

Toronto, Ont. - The OHL announced Tuesday afternoon that Spirit captain Michael Misa is the 2025 recipient of the Bobby Smith trophy as the Scholastic Player of the Year. Misa follows in the footsteps of 2020 recipient and current Winnipeg Jets star Cole Perfetti as the second Spirit player to receive the award.

"I think what Michael has been able to do this year is incredible," said Spirit GM Dave Drinkill. "It shows he's a well-rounded person, it's not just about the hockey, and that he takes a lot of pride in who he is away from the rink as well. We couldn't be more proud of him."

Misa completed Grade 12 university-level courses through Oakville Trafalgar High School. He finished the year with an 89% average.

"Michael is a diligent and hardworking individual both on and off the ice," said Pam Moretuzzo, the team's academic advisor. "He leads by example through his actions and consistently strives to do his best. Michael sets a positive example for his teammates, perseveres through adversity, and maintains an optimistic outlook in in every situation. He takes initiative in his learning by seeking help to gain a deeper understanding of the material at hand."

Misa's on-ice performance drew eyes from all over the hockey world in 2024-2025. His 134 points (62G-72A) were the most by an OHL player in his NHL-Draft-eligible season since Patrick Kane in 2006-2007, and earned him the Eddie Powers Trophy as the OHL's top scorer. He re-wrote numerous franchise records along the way, including the single-season goal and point records. He became the franchise's all-time leader with 265 points by season's end, and established Saginaw's longest point streak at 28 games (Dec 29, 2024-Mar 6, 2025, 28G-35--63P).

"I am proud of the support system we have in Saginaw," said Misa. "Pam Moretuzzo did a great job this year, always making sure our players were in check with their schoolwork and helping me whenever I needed it. Receiving the Bobby Smith Award is an honor, and I'm grateful for the league's consideration."

The Bobby Smith Trophy is awarded annually to the OHL Scholastic Player of the Year who best combines high standards of play and academic excellence. The trophy is in honor of Bobby Smith, former Ottawa 67's star who exhibited the standard of excellence required by the award. Each team's nominee for the award becomes a member of the OHL Scholastic Team of the Year.

