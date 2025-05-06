2024-25 Sun Life Warm-Up Jersey Auction Live Now

May 6, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - Get your hands on a piece of Rangers history, and support Youth Mental Health Programs in Kitchener Waterloo! Each season an online auction is held for the chance to own special edition warm-up jerseys worn (or issued) by the Rangers prior to each home game.

This years auction will run from Tuesday, May 6th at 12:00 p.m. ET until Wednesday, May 14th at 4:00 p.m. It includes all players (32) that were on our roster at any point during this regular season.

You can access the auction here or find the link on any of our social media channels!

Sponsored by Sun Life, all proceeds from this auction will support mental health initiatives in the Waterloo region.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.