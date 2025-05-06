OHL Championship Series Preview: Generals vs Knights

May 6, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals have won back-to-back Bobby Orr Trophies as they get set for an OHL Championship Series rematch against the London Knights.

Oshawa has had quite the journey to be back in the Championship Series after finishing fourth in the regular season. The Gens took down the Brampton Steelheads in the first round, they then took on the top-seeded Brantford Bulldogs, followed by the Barrie Colts in the Eastern Conference Finals.

London comes into the Championship Series having failed to drop a game through the first three rounds of the OHL playoffs. The Knights kicked off the playoffs with a sweep of the Owen Sound Attack, which they then followed up with a sweep of the Erie Otters, all before sweeping the Kitchener Rangers to be here.

This is the first time in OHL history that there will be a rematch in the OHL Championship series, and last season it was the London Knights taking down the Oshawa Generals in four straight games.

These two teams met twice in the regular season, splitting the two games each winning the road game.

In the first half of the season, the Oshawa Generals went into London, taking down the Knights in a big come-from-behind win.

The Knights flipped the script in the second game back at the Tribute Communities Centre as London surged back, defeating the Generals on home ice.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.