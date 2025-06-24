Generals Sign Defenceman Leo Laschon

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals have signed 10th-round selection, defenceman Leo Laschon to an Ontario Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Laschon was selected with the 197th pick in the past Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection draft out of the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 16U program.

"It's great to get another Gens draft pick signed," said Generals GM Roger Hunt. "Leo will add to our size and identity on D. He comes from a program that is preparing guys for our league and I know that our fans will be excited to see Leo in a Gens uniform."

Last season with the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 16U Lashon played 48 games racking up 36 points including eight goals and 28 assists.







