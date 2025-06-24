Single Game Luxury Suites and Brand New Party Decks on Sale Now

June 24, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Single Game Luxury Suites and Brand New Party Decks are on sale now!

Overlooking the Sleeman Centre ice, the luxury suites and brand new party decks are the perfect way to host friends and family, engage corporate clients, host staff appreciation events and many more memorable moments. Our private Luxury Suites and Party Decks offer premium seating, exclusive amenities, and an unforgettable game-day atmosphere.

Premium Suite Benefits

Enjoy the game in a luxurious private setting with comfortable seating and space to entertain guests.

Access to a dedicated suite attendant, in-suite catering options, and a full stocked bar.

Take in the game action from one of the best nightlines in the arena.

New for the 2025/2026 season, 48-guest capacity Party Decks located in Draught Picks! With 2 Party Decks available each game, this brand-new hospitality experience offers prime sight lines, an unbeatable social atmosphere, and easy access to food and beverage while experiencing the game like never before.

Party Deck Benefits

Offer significantly lower pricing compared to the 200-level Luxury Suites, the brand new Party Decks offering an affordable and exciting option for local businesses, sports teams, private parties, and other groups looking for premium seating.

The Party Decks include 48 tickets with rail seating for 24 plus 24 standing positions.

Private hostess for your event offering pre-order menu, restaurant style meals, arena favourites and much more.

Private bar for your event offering service to all your guests.

Draught Picks Party Decks (includes 48 tickets) $1600.00 (plus HST) per game.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.