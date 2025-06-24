Registration Now Open: Gino's Pizza Chuck-A-Pep Fundraisers for the 2025-26 Season

June 24, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Looking to raise money for your team, school, or non-profit? Now's your chance!

2025-26 Registration is officially open for one of the Kingston Frontenacs' most exciting and rewarding in-game fundraising opportunities - the Gino's Pizza Chuck-A-Pep!

What is Chuck-A-Pep?

Groups selected for this opportunity will sell foam pucks, called "Peps," to fans for $2 each on the main concourse and around the arena throughout the game. Then, during the second intermission, fans will toss their Peps onto the ice toward a target at center ice. The fan whose Pep lands closest to the center of the target wins a team-signed jersey or stick (prize cost is deducted from proceeds).

The best part? Your group keeps 100% of the proceeds from the Pep sales.

Most groups raise over $1,100 during a single game!

Participation Requirements:

A minimum purchase of 50 group tickets is required.

A dedicated Kingston Frontenacs Account Executive will help find the best ticket option for your group's needs.

What's Included:

Support from a Kingston Frontenacs staff member throughout your fundraiser

Cash float and debit/credit terminal to assist with sales

Game Day recognition: in-arena mentions, social media shoutouts, and more

Special discounted ticket rate for all participants and supporters

All Pep sale proceeds go directly back to your group!

How to Register:

Fill out the registration form by providing your contact information and details about your group. Be sure to include how you plan to use the proceeds from the fundraiser.

The deadline to submit is July 18th, 2025. Due to the high demand and popularity of the Gino's Pizza Chuck-A-Pep fundraiser, groups will be selected through a lottery system.

If your group is selected, you will be contacted and provided with the date of your assigned game. Selected groups will have 48 hours to confirm their participation. If a group does not confirm within that time frame, the opportunity will be offered to another group through a redraw.

Registration Now Open: Gino's Pizza Chuck-A-Pep Fundraisers - 2025-26 Season!

2025-26 Registration is officially open for one of the Kingston Frontenacs' most exciting and rewarding in-game fundraising opportunities - the Gino's Pizza Chuck-A-Pep!







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.