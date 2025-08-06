2025-26 Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now

The wait is over - single-game tickets for the 2025-26 Kingston Frontenacs season are officially on sale. It's time to gear up for another exciting year of fast-paced, hard-hitting Ontario Hockey League action at Slush Puppie Place. The new campaign kicks off on Friday, September 19, when the Frontenacs face off against their longtime rivals, the Ottawa 67's, in what's sure to be a high-energy Home Opener. Whether you're a lifelong supporter or new to the game, there's never been a better time to experience live Fronts hockey.

This season, the Frontenacs are raising the bar with a renewed focus on the fan experience. One of the biggest additions is the all-new Fan Zone - a dedicated space packed with interactive games, fun activities, and family-friendly entertainment from the moment doors open until the final whistle. Fans can also look forward to a full lineup of theme nights and the return of popular promotions with fresh new twists.

Single-game tickets are available in three pricing tiers, with Adult and Senior/Youth options starting at $21.45 (plus HST and fees). Tickets can be purchased in person at the Frontenacs Box Office inside The Fronts Shop (1 The Tragically Hip Way, open Monday to Friday from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM) or online anytime at Ticketmaster.ca.

Planning a group outing? Groups of 10 or more qualify for discounted pricing and exclusive perks - perfect for schools, coworkers, teams, or family gatherings. For full details, visit kingstonfrontenacs.com or contact [email protected].

Looking for more flexibility? Flex Packs are now available. These customizable ticket packages let you pick the games that fit your schedule while enjoying savings and extra benefits. Submit your form today at kingstonfrontenacs.com.

Want to catch every game? Season tickets memberships are still available starting at $597.71 plus HST, offering the best value and seating all season long. Memberships come with amazing perks, including 20% off food and beverage at concessions, access to exclusive events and the Frontenacs Never Waste-A-Ticket Program and so much more. For more information or to purchase a membership, visit kingstonfrontenacs.com.

The 2025-26 season is shaping up to be unforgettable. Don't miss your chance to be part of the action - secure your seats today and cheer on your Kingston Frontenacs.







