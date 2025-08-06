Mark Visentin Departs Position as Goaltending Coach of the Soo Greyhounds

August 6, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Soo Greyhounds News Release







Sault Ste. Marie, ON - The Soo Greyhounds Hockey Club announced today that Mark Visentin will not be continuing in his role as the team's Goaltending Coach.

Visentin, a native of Waterdown ON, joined the organization ahead of the 2023-24 season (August 9, 2023), and spent two seasons working with the club's goaltenders, contributing to their development both on and off the ice.

The Soo Greyhounds would like to thank Mark for his dedication, professionalism, and the impact he made to our team and community during his time with the organization. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

A new goaltending coach will be named in the coming weeks, ahead of the start of training camp at the end of August.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from August 6, 2025

