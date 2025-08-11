Greyhounds Decide Not to Bid on 2027 Memorial Cup

The Soo Greyhounds Hockey Club is proud of our deep history and tradition within the Canadian Hockey League and of the incredible support we receive from our fans, partners, and the entire Sault Ste. Marie community.

After careful consideration, the organization has decided not to submit a formal bid to host the 2027 Memorial Cup championship. This decision was made following a review of the factors necessary to stage an event of this magnitude, including the resources required, the current state of the local economy in an environment of tariff uncertainty, and the competitive landscape among other potential communities looking to host this event. While Sault Ste. Marie offers an unmatched passion for hockey and a proud record of hosting major events, we believe it is important to position both our club and our city for the greatest possible chance of success when pursuing opportunities of this scale.

Competing to host the Memorial Cup would require significant financial and logistical commitments, and our responsibility is to ensure that any bid we submit is both achievable and competitive against larger markets that may currently have greater capability and capacity to meet the event's extensive requirements. This decision should not be seen as a step back, but rather as a strategic choice to focus our energy and resources on continuing to build a championship calibre team, enhancing the game day experience of our fans, and strengthening the Soo Greyhounds' role as a pillar of our community. We remain committed to exploring future opportunities to bring national events to Sault Ste. Marie (such as the Memorial Cup), when the timing and circumstances align for maximum success.

We want to thank our fans, volunteers, and community leaders for their unwavering support and look forward to an exciting season ahead. The Soo Greyhounds will continue to represent Sault Ste. Marie with pride, passion, and a commitment to excellence- on and off the ice.

