The Wait Is Over: Count Frontenac Officially Returns to Kingston as Our New Third Jersey

August 11, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - The wait is finally over. After years of fans asking when it would be back, the Kingston Frontenacs are excited to announce that the club will be wearing the Count Frontenac logo as their third jersey for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Last season, we brought 'The Count' back on our warm-up jerseys and received unbelievable feedback from Season Ticket Members, Frontenacs fans and fans from around the rest of the OHL. We knew what we needed to do.

Although this is just a teaser of our brand new alternate jerseys, a full reveal will be unveiled closer to their on-ice debut Friday, October 17th when we take on the Ottawa 67's. Kingston will wear these new jerseys inspired by the primary uniforms worn by the Frontenacs from 2001 until 2009, a total of 10 times during the upcoming season against 10 different teams. The jersey will also be worn during special theme nights such as our Teddy Bear Toss game, our New Year's Eve Bash game, and our Family Day game.

Fans can expect a full theme night calendar in the coming days.

Single game tickets to these games are on sale now. Additionally, merchandise featuring 'The Count' will be available closer to the start of the season. Stay tuned to our website and social media channels for updates as they become available.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from August 11, 2025

