Greyhounds Add Blake Arrowsmith to Program, Through Trade with Niagara

June 30, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON - Soo Greyhounds General Manager Kyle Raftis completed a transaction today in advance of the OHL summer trade freeze.

In the deal between the Hounds and Niagara IceDogs, the Greyhounds receive forward Blake Arrowsmith and a conditional 7th Round Selection (NIA's) in 2028 OHL Priority Selection in exchange for Sebastian Dell'Elce.

"Blake entered the OHL as a highly regarded prospect, and we believe that a fresh environment and a new home in the Soo will provide the right conditions for him to take the next step in unlocking his full potential. As we continue to shape a forward group built on speed, creativity, and goal-scoring ability, Blake's skill set aligns with the identity we're building", stated Raftis.

Arrowsmith, a native of Solon OH, was originally selected by the London Knights in the 3rd Round of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection out of the Cleveland Barons program. Following his selection he split time between the Knights (9GP, 3PTS) and the London Nationals of the GOJHL where he had 12G, 16A, 28PTS in 32 reuglar season games played. He added 6 points (2G, 4A) in 16 post season games and was also a participant in the 2023 GOJHL Top Prospects game.

Most recently, in 2024-25 the 6.01, 186lb forward split the year between London and Niagara where in 58 OHL games played he recorded 11 goals and 10 assists, 21 points.

"I'm extremely excited for this opportunity to play for such a historic franchise and am ready to put the work in every day", said Arrowsmith.

Dell'Elce was originally selected in the 6th Round of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection by the Hounds.







