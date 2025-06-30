Rangers Send 10 Players to NHL Development Camps

June 30, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - A total of 10 Kitchener Rangers have been invited to NHL Development Camps after the conclusion of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Matthew Hlacar (Toronto), Andre MacNiel (Montreal), Cameron Reid (Nashville), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders) who were recently selected in the 2025 NHL Draft this week, will attend their club's camps.

Five other NHL Drafted Rangers that will be at NHL Development Camps are Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa), Luke Ellinas (Ottawa)*, Christian Humphreys (Colorado), Jack Pridham (Chicago), Trent Swick (Vegas).

Meanwhile, Carson Campbell* earned a free-agent invitation to camp with the Vegas Golden Knights after spending this past season in Kitchener, but will not be attending.

In total, 10 Kitchener Rangers will attend development camps with eight different NHL teams represented, with the Ottawa Senators and Vegas Golden Knights leading the way with two players attending.

(* - Indicates player will not participate in any on-ice activity)

Below is a complete list of Kitchener Rangers at 2025 NHL Development Camps:

Colorado - Christian Humphreys: July 1 - July 3

Chicago - Jack Pridham

Montreal - Andrew MacNiel: July 1 - July 3

Nashville - Cameron Reid: June 29 - July 5

New York Islanders - Luca Romano: July 1-3

Ottawa - Matthew Andonovski and Luke Ellinas

Toronto - Matthew Hlacar: July 2 - July 5

Vegas - Trent Swick and Carson Campbell: June 30 - July 2







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.