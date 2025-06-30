#12 Overall Pick Jake Murray Commits to Erie Otters

June 30, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania - The future is extremely bright in Erie, PA and another new piece of the 2025-26 Erie Otters has entered the building.

Otters General Manager Dave Brown announced today that the #12 overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection Jake Murray has signed an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

In his draft-eligible season, Murray would suit up in 28 games for the Huron-Perth Lakers of the ALLIANCE and would tally 39 points (14G+25A). In the OHL Cup he would add three points (2G+1A) over five games played as the Lakers would advance to the quarterfinals.

The 6'2, 176 lbs center from Meaford, ON looks to slot in right away and make an impact right from day one.

Otters Director of Hockey Operations Scott Grieve remarked on the organization's excitement about Murray and the team's future.

"We are very excited to be officially adding Jake and the Murray family to the Otters," Grieve said. "Jake plays a heavy, power-forward type of game and makes life hard on his opponents. Jake goes to the areas that are uncomfortable and has touch around the net. We are thrilled with the addition of Jake to our group as we look to continue to be hard to play against. We are excited to work with Jake on his continued development both on and off the ice."

Jake Murray is the third player in Otters team history to be drafted 12th overall, following in the footsteps of Stephen Harper (2011) and legendary captain Brad Boyes (1998). As it currently stands, Jake will join fellow first round draftees Tyler Challenger (2024), Matthew Schaefer (2023), Gabriel Frasca (2022), and Carey Terrance (2021) on a roster loaded with high-end talent.

What's Been Said About Jake Murray:

"Jake is a big center that was a big part of his team's success this season. He is a good skater that has good speed when he gets going. The puck tends to follow him around in the offensive zone and he has good skill and quick hands to capitalize on chances he gets. Jake has the size and skill to be an effective player." - OHL Central Scouting

"Jake Murray is already built for the OHL. He is a big body power forward who has great offensive skill. He has a great shot and produced great offense for the Huron=Perth Lakers this season. He was the Captain of the team and always seemed to be working hard with a high level of compete. In addition to his offensive abilities he is responsible at both ends of the rink and really does play a 200-foot game." - OHLProspects.com

"Jake Murray is a skilled, tall forward with strong playmaking abilities and a notable physical presence." - The Scouting News

"I noted [Jake Murray] disrupting opponents' breakout attempts, applying pressure on the forecheck, and forcing turnovers deep in the offensive zone. After securing loose pucks down low, Jake was effective at protecting pucks from defenders, working off the boards, and making things happen in these small area sequences...Does the little things to win possession and spark scoring chances. Murray found the back of the net many times in my views, all under the theme of hands in tight and capitalizing on net front chances, showcasing a finishing touch when the moment struck." - PuckPreps.com

"A big two-way power center, Jake Murray recently captained the Huron-Perth Lakers to a Silver Stick title in Whitby." - Darrell Woodley, OHL Central Scouting

The Meaford, ON native was able to get his first taste of Erie and the Otters Staff during the team's Orientation Camp in mid-May. Murray, alongside fellow members of his Draft Class, participated in drills, assessments, and scrimmages under the tutelage of the Otters Hockey Operations Department.

Murray spoke with enthrallment about the opportunity to join the organization and spoke about what he can bring to the Otters as the season gets underway.

"It is a day that I will never forget and it's exciting to do it for the people who have believed in me," Murray said. "But it's just the start to prove to people what I can do."

The Erie Otters are thrilled to officially welcome Jake Murray home to the Flagship City, and seeing what the forward can bring in the Fall.

