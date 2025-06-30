Frontenacs Acquire Draft Picks from the Flint Firebirds

June 30, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - Kingston Frontenacs General Manager Kory Cooper has completed a trade sending overage goaltender Mason Vaccari to the Flint Firebirds in exchange for OHL Priority Selections.

KGN receives:

14th Rd pick - 2026 (FLNT)

5th Rd pick - 2026 (FLNT)* - conditional

6th Rd pick - 2026 (SAG)* - conditional

FLNT receives:

G - Mason Vaccari

Vaccari spent three seasons with the Frontenacs appearing in 113 games. He posted a 3.45 GAA and a 0.887 SAV% to go along with 49 wins in a Frontenacs jersey. In 2024, Vaccari was the recipient of both the CHL and OHL Humanitarian of the Year awards for his 'Mason's Miracles' initiative that saw him raise over $13,200 for the Pediatric Wing at Kingston Health Sciences Centre.

"We would like to wish Mason the best of luck in Flint." said GM Kory Cooper. "Mason was a great teammate and an outstanding individual in the Kingston community. This move allows him the chance to continue his junior career in the OHL."

