2025/26 Theme Night Schedule Is Here

Published on August 15, 2025

Kingston, ON - Following the unveiling of our new Count Frontenac third jersey earlier this week, the Kingston Frontenacs are excited to announce the 2025-26 Theme Night schedule. With a renewed focus on the fan experience, we can't wait to welcome fans back for another season of family-friendly entertainment from the moment the doors open to the final whistle.

The Frontenacs will sport the new third jerseys a total of ten times this season, making their debut on Friday, October 17th during Count Frontenac Night. But before that, our Home Opener & Tailgate Party takes center stage as we launch a brand-new OHL season on Friday, September 19th.

Community-driven fan favourites are back-this time with a refreshing twist. Fronts Salute the Troops takes place on Friday, November 14th, while Fronts Fight Cancer hits the ice on Saturday, February 21st. For both nights, the Frontenacs will wear special theme jerseys. Our popular military CADPAT jerseys return for Fronts Salute the Troops, and a theme jersey, set to be revealed at a later date, will debut for the Fronts Fight Cancer game.

There's something for everyone in the family this season! Join the celebration at Barrack's Birthday Party on Sunday, November 2nd as Barrack turns 10 years old! Get your throwing arms ready for our always heartwarming Teddy Bear Toss on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Barrack's Family Day Blockbuster is on Monday, February 16th-a full day of family fun you won't want to miss.

The full 2025-26 theme night calendar, is listed below. Pick out your favourite dates, grab your friends and family, and make our theme nights a night to remember!

Frontenacs 2025-26 Theme Night Calendar

Fri, Sept. 19 vs. Ottawa - Home Opener & Tailgate Party presented by Scotiabank / Poster Giveaway (first 1,000 fans, presented by Scotiabank) & Magnet Schedule Giveaway (presented by YourTV)

Fri, Oct 17 vs. Ottawa - Count Frontenac Night (presented by QDOBA Mexican Eats)

Sun, Nov. 2 vs. London - Barrack's Birthday Party

Fri, Nov. 14 vs. Niagara - Fronts Salute The Troops / Camo Jersey Night (presented by Cintas)

Wed, Nov. 19 vs. Ottawa - School Day Game

Fri, Nov. 21 vs. Peterborough - Throwback Night / Special Jersey Night (to be revealed at a later date)

Fri, Dec. 5 vs. Flint - Teddy Bear Toss (presented by Cataraqui Centre)

Fri, Dec 19 vs. Brantford - Holiday Game

Wed, Dec 31 vs. Guelph - New Year's Eve Bash

Fri, Jan 16 vs. Brampton - Bell Let's Talk Night (presented by Bell)

Fri, Jan 30 vs. Sudbury - *To Be Announced*

Fri, Feb 6 vs. Owen Sound - Women in Sports Night (presented by Pro Hockey Life)

Fri, Feb 13 vs. Kitchener - Talk Today Night

Mon, Feb 16 vs Brantford - Barrack's Family Day Blockbuster (presented by Canadian Tire)

Sat, Feb 21 vs. Niagara - Fronts Fight Cancer / Special Jersey Night (to be revealed at a later date)

Fri, Mar 6 vs. Brampton - Hockey is for the Dogs Night

Wed, Mar 18 vs. Barrie - March Breakaway Night

Fri, Mar 20 vs. Peterborough - Fan Appreciation & Graduating Players Night

Single game tickets, flex packs, and Season Ticket Memberships for the Kingston Frontenacs 2025-26 season are available now! Secure your seats for our theme nights today and join the rest of the Fronts Family at Slush Puppie Place all season long, in what is shaping up to be a memorable season of Kingston Frontenacs hockey. Click here for full ticketing information.







