Spirit Announce 2025-2026 Promotional Dates
Published on August 15, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Saginaw Spirit News Release
Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit are pleased to announce their 2025-2026 promotional schedule, featuring more than two dozen nights of family fun and community engagement.
The home schedule begins for Saginaw on September 20th when they host the Flint Firebirds at 7:05pm. Join in on the pregame festivities, wear white for the whiteout, and be sure to grab your 2025-2026 magnet schedule while supplies last.
Single-game tickets will go on sale August 18th at 9am. Additional information on single-game tickets will is available here: Single Game Tickets - Saginaw Spirit.
Saginaw Spirit 2025-2026 Promotional Schedule
September 20 vs Flint - Home Opener Celebration & White Out / Magnet Schedule Giveaway
September 26 vs Niagara - 989 Connect Night - Honoring Local Non-Profits
September 27 vs Guelph - Oktoberfest (Presented by Prost! Wine Bar and Charcuterie) / Post-game Autograph Session & Poster Giveaway
October 11 vs Kitchener - Ice Out Cancer (Presented by MyMichigan Health) / Post-game Jersey Auction
October 19 vs Flint - Pride Night (Presented by Dow) / Post-game Skate
October 24 vs Erie - 989 Connect Night - Honoring Local Healthcare Workers
October 25 vs Owen Sound - Spirit Warriors Veteran Night
October 30 vs Flint - Halloween & Mascot Hockey Game
November 1 vs Windsor - Education Appreciation (Presented by Northwood University) & Scout Night
November 2 vs Brantford - Robotics Night (Presented by Hemlock Semiconductor) / Post-game Autographs & Poster Giveaway
November 8 vs North Bay - Spirit Eras Night (Presented by University of Michigan-Flint) / Friendship Bracelet Giveaway
November 22 vs Windsor - Military Appreciation (Presented by the Michigan Elks Association) / Post-game Jersey Auction
November 29 vs London - 989 Connect Night - Honoring Local Municipality Workers
December 13 vs Kitchener - Superhero Night (Presented by CAN Council) / Post-game Jersey Auction
December 17 vs Sault Ste. Marie - 989 Connect Night - Honoring Local Small Businesses
December 20 vs Oshawa - Teddy Bear Toss (Presented by GFL)
January 3 vs Sault Ste. Marie - Corteva Family Night Food Drive (Presented by Corteva Agriscience)
January 4 vs Brampton - Go, Gus Go! (Presented by the Go Gus Go Foundation) / Post-game Autographs & Poster Giveaway
January 8 vs Kingston - 989 Connect Night - Honoring Local Youth Sports / Wallet Giveaway (Presented by Tri-Star Trust)
January 31 vs Barrie - First Responders Night (Presented by Fisher Companies)
February 6 vs Erie - Kids Takeover (Presented by Covenant HealthCare)
February 7 vs London - Shocks & Saves (Presented by the Pulse3 Endowment)
February 19 vs Sudbury - Billet Recognition
February 21 vs Sarnia - Ice Blast & Credit Union Night
February 22 vs Guelph - Faith Night / Post-game Skate
February 26 vs Ottawa - 989 Connect Night - Honoring Local Chambers & Member Organizations
February 28 vs Peterborough - Hockey for the Homeless (Presented by the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan) / Post-game Jersey Auction
March 14 vs Flint - Mental Health Awareness Night (Presented by the Barb Smith Suicide Resource & Response Network)
March 18 vs Sault Ste. Marie - 989 Connect Night - Honoring Local Veterinary & Animal Care Facilities
March 21 vs Sarnia - Over Ager Night
Note: Specialty nights and fan giveaways are subject to change.
