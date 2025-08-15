Spirit Announce 2025-2026 Promotional Dates

Published on August 15, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit are pleased to announce their 2025-2026 promotional schedule, featuring more than two dozen nights of family fun and community engagement.

The home schedule begins for Saginaw on September 20th when they host the Flint Firebirds at 7:05pm. Join in on the pregame festivities, wear white for the whiteout, and be sure to grab your 2025-2026 magnet schedule while supplies last.

Single-game tickets will go on sale August 18th at 9am. Additional information on single-game tickets will is available here: Single Game Tickets - Saginaw Spirit.

Saginaw Spirit 2025-2026 Promotional Schedule

September 20 vs Flint - Home Opener Celebration & White Out / Magnet Schedule Giveaway

September 26 vs Niagara - 989 Connect Night - Honoring Local Non-Profits

September 27 vs Guelph - Oktoberfest (Presented by Prost! Wine Bar and Charcuterie) / Post-game Autograph Session & Poster Giveaway

October 11 vs Kitchener - Ice Out Cancer (Presented by MyMichigan Health) / Post-game Jersey Auction

October 19 vs Flint - Pride Night (Presented by Dow) / Post-game Skate

October 24 vs Erie - 989 Connect Night - Honoring Local Healthcare Workers

October 25 vs Owen Sound - Spirit Warriors Veteran Night

October 30 vs Flint - Halloween & Mascot Hockey Game

November 1 vs Windsor - Education Appreciation (Presented by Northwood University) & Scout Night

November 2 vs Brantford - Robotics Night (Presented by Hemlock Semiconductor) / Post-game Autographs & Poster Giveaway

November 8 vs North Bay - Spirit Eras Night (Presented by University of Michigan-Flint) / Friendship Bracelet Giveaway

November 22 vs Windsor - Military Appreciation (Presented by the Michigan Elks Association) / Post-game Jersey Auction

November 29 vs London - 989 Connect Night - Honoring Local Municipality Workers

December 13 vs Kitchener - Superhero Night (Presented by CAN Council) / Post-game Jersey Auction

December 17 vs Sault Ste. Marie - 989 Connect Night - Honoring Local Small Businesses

December 20 vs Oshawa - Teddy Bear Toss (Presented by GFL)

January 3 vs Sault Ste. Marie - Corteva Family Night Food Drive (Presented by Corteva Agriscience)

January 4 vs Brampton - Go, Gus Go! (Presented by the Go Gus Go Foundation) / Post-game Autographs & Poster Giveaway

January 8 vs Kingston - 989 Connect Night - Honoring Local Youth Sports / Wallet Giveaway (Presented by Tri-Star Trust)

January 31 vs Barrie - First Responders Night (Presented by Fisher Companies)

February 6 vs Erie - Kids Takeover (Presented by Covenant HealthCare)

February 7 vs London - Shocks & Saves (Presented by the Pulse3 Endowment)

February 19 vs Sudbury - Billet Recognition

February 21 vs Sarnia - Ice Blast & Credit Union Night

February 22 vs Guelph - Faith Night / Post-game Skate

February 26 vs Ottawa - 989 Connect Night - Honoring Local Chambers & Member Organizations

February 28 vs Peterborough - Hockey for the Homeless (Presented by the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan) / Post-game Jersey Auction

March 14 vs Flint - Mental Health Awareness Night (Presented by the Barb Smith Suicide Resource & Response Network)

March 18 vs Sault Ste. Marie - 989 Connect Night - Honoring Local Veterinary & Animal Care Facilities

March 21 vs Sarnia - Over Ager Night

Note: Specialty nights and fan giveaways are subject to change.







