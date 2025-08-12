2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Updates - August 11

August 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







The 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup got underway Monday in Brno, Czechia and Trencin, Slovakia with all eight participating teams in action.

Day 1 results (Aug. 11, 2024)

Canada 5-3 Finland

Sweden 10-0 Germany

USA 6-3 Slovakia

Czechia 6-2 Switzerland

About today

Canada - the three-time defending champions - got its campaign off to a winning start after a 5-3 victory over Finland.

Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires / OHL) and captain Keaton Verhoeff (Victoria Royals / WHL) each had three points (1G/2A) while Ryan Lin (Vancouver Giants / WHL) had a goal and an assist.

Brayden Edwards (Sarnia Sting / OHL) and Dima Zhilkin (Saginaw Spirit / OHL) also found the back of the net as Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs / OHL) made 22 saves. In defeat, Kitchener Rangers prospect Oscar Hemming had a goal and an assist.

In Sweden's tournament opener, London Knights prospect Markus Nordmark had four points (1G/3A) in a 10-0 victory against Germany.

As for the hosts USA, they began their campaign with a 6-3 win versus co-hosts Slovakia. Kalder Varga (Kelowna Rockets / WHL), Levi Harper (Saginaw Spirit / OHL), Noah Davidson (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL) and Brooks Rogowski (Oshawa Generals / OHL) all had goals for the Americans in the win.

Czechia - the tournament's other co-host - took down Switzerland 6-2 in their tournament opener behind a a two-goal effort from Simon Belohorsky (Guelph Storm / OHL). Jiri Kamas (Penticton Vees / WHL) also scored while Lethbridge Hurricanes prospect Filip Novak tallied two assists.

Day 2 schedule (Aug. 12, 2024):

Canada vs. Switzerland - 9:30 am ET / 6:30am PT

Sweden vs. USA - 9:30 am ET / 6:30am PT

Finland vs. Czechia - 1pm ET / 10am PT

Slovakia vs. Germany - 1pm ET / 10am PT







Ontario Hockey League Stories from August 12, 2025

