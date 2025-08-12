Ottawa 67's Unveil 2025-26 Theme Games and Flex Packs Are Now Available

OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's have announced their lineup of themed matchups for the upcoming 2025-26 Ontario Hockey League season, and their 2025-26 Flex Packs are now on sale for fans looking to customize their season experience.

The season kicks off on September 28, with the Home Opener recognizing the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, as the 67's welcome the Soo Greyhounds to The Arena at TD Place at 3:00 p.m.

Just a week later, on October 4, the REDBLACKS Game sees Ottawa hosting the Erie Otters in another 3:00 p.m. showdown, in special REDBLACKS-themed jerseys. Then, on October 19, the club hosts their Military Appreciation game, going head-to-head against the Kingston Frontenacs.

As Halloween falls on October 31, the 67's celebrate the holiday by hosting the London Knights in their lone trip to the capital. The festive season then continues into December 7, with the beloved Teddy Bear Toss as the Flint Firebirds visit Ottawa. The following week, on December 14, Ottawa welcomes the Windsor Spitfires for the start of the holidays.

Wrapping up the year, the 67's are Home for the Holidays and hosting the Kingston Frontenacs on December 28 and the Guelph Storm on December 30.

The new year brings more excitement on January 16, with the return of the Battle of the Ottawa River, as the 67's face off against the Gatineau Olympiques at 7:00 p.m. in a thrilling interleague showdown, not seen since 2023.

Continuing into February, Minor Hockey Night unfolds on February 1, when Ottawa welcomes the Sudbury Wolves. The second edition of Siren Series follows on February 7, with the 67's taking on the Brantford Bulldogs. Finally, this season's Family Day celebrations take centre stage on February 16, as the Barrie Colts ride into Ottawa for a 3:00 p.m. matchup.

Flex Packs are now available and offer fans flexibility and value, letting them choose their favorite matchups while enjoying savings over single-game tickets.







