Brampton Steelheads Welcome Loopstra Nixon LLP as Presenting Partner for the 2025-26 Season

August 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

BRAMPTON, ON - The Brampton Steelheads are proud to announce that Loopstra Nixon LLP has signed on as the Presenting Partner for the 2025-26 season. This expanded partnership marks an exciting new chapter in the growing connection between the Steelheads and one of Canada's fastest-growing law firms.

"We're thrilled to have Loopstra Nixon step up as our Presenting Partner for the upcoming season," said Kevin Borg, Co-Owner of the Brampton Steelheads. "Their continued support is a testament to their commitment to Brampton, our fans, and the future of hockey in our community."

Loopstra Nixon LLP originally joined the Steelheads as an official partner during the 2023-24 season. Building on the success of that partnership, the firm will now take on a leading role as the team's primary presenting partner, with enhanced branding presence at the CAA Centre, in media coverage, and across team-led community programs and events.

Partner and Chair of Loopstra Nixon LLP Allan Ritchie shared his comments on working with the Steelheads. "We are very excited to build upon our partnership with the Steelheads in 2025-26. The teams' commitment to community and development represents values we share as a law firm. The entire Loopstra Nixon family will be front and centre this season, cheering the fish on to victory! As part of this elevated affiliation, Loopstra Nixon LLP will play a key role in several initiatives throughout the season, including youth-focused outreach events, community givebacks, and featured game nights designed to bring fans closer to the team and the city."

The 2025-26 season kicks off with the Steelheads' home opener at the CAA Centre on Friday, September 19th against the Niagara IceDogs. Fans can look forward to a dynamic season schedule filled with exciting matchups and engaging theme nights, all backed by the strong partnership between the Steelheads and Loopstra Nixon LLP.







