Valentini Scores Twice to Help Team Canada Earn Second Win in as Many Days

August 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener, Ont. - Adam Valentini scored twice on Tuesday morning on route to a 9-1 Canada win over Switzerland and givin them their second win in as many days. Valentini doubled down in the third period in which Canada exploded for eight goals, after leadinh 1-0 through 40 minutes.

The 17-year old forward is now up to four points in two games at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup recording a pair of primary assists in Canada's first round robin game against Finland on Monday morning.

Canada will complete its round robin play tomorrow afternoon against Czechia with puck drop set for 2:00 p.m. ET. All the action can be seen on TSN.







