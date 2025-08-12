Owen Burnell Promoted to Assistant Coach

Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman & Head Coach Jay McKee today announced the promotion of Video Coach Owen Burnell to Assistant Coach. Burnell takes on a larger role on McKee's staff alongside Associate Coach Vince Laise & Assistant Coaches Ryan Kuwabara and Laura Fortino.

Burnell, of Caledonia, ON, was originally drafted out of the Hamilton Bulldogs AAA in 2014, on a team that included future Bulldog teammates Brandon Saigeon, Nick Caamano & Liam Stevens, by the Soo Greyhounds. Burnell went on to star in the GOJHL with the Ancaster Avalanche, under then head coach Ryan Kuwabara, where he scored 49 goals & 106 points in 87 games between 2015-17. Signed by the Bulldogs in the 2016-2017 season, Burnell went onto be a part of the 2018 OHL Championship team and made a spectacular return to play following injuries in the 2018-19 season, showing his dedication, work ethic and drive that has continued to make Burnell a success.

After earning a degree at the University of Waterloo, Burnell returned to the Bulldogs organization as the team's video coach for the 2023-24 season, immediately becoming an integral part of the staff. Now as an Assistant Coach, Burnell will continue video work but add on significant responsibility in working with Laura Fortino in skills development and heading up the Bulldogs analytics for the coaching staff.

"Owen has gone over and above in everything he has done since joining our staff." Said Brantford Bulldogs Head Coach Jay McKee. "Combining his education, along with an OHL Championship as a player, Owen is well suited and prepared to excel in any facet of the game. I am very pleased to expand his role and add him as an assistant coach and look forward to continuing our working relationship.".

The Brantford Bulldogs are proud to congratulate Owen and look forward to seeing him continue his growth as a coach in Brantford.







