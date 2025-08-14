Brampton Steelheads to Host Exhibition Game in Orangeville

August 14, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brampton Steelheads News Release







BRAMPTON, ON - The Brampton Steelheads have announced further details for their upcoming exhibition games.

Over the Labour Day weekend, the team will play back-to-back games against the Guelph Storm. On Friday August 29 at 7:00 PM, the Trout will play host to the Storm at the CAA Centre. Both teams will then head to the Sleeman Centre for a 7:00 PM tilt on Saturday August 30.

On Thursday September 4, the Steelheads will head to Barrie for their next exhibition game at 7:00 PM before hosting the Owen Sound Attack at home on Friday September 5 at 7:00 PM.

Prior to the Steelheads final exhibition game on Saturday, September 13 at CAA Centre, the team will be playing host to the Barrie Colts at the Alder Recreation Centre in Orangeville on Friday, September 12 at 7:00 PM. This event marks the return of OHL hockey to the Orangeville area since it was last played in 2022. Admission to the game will be $15.00 per ticket with a $5 donation to the Orangeville Flyers association. As per Orangeville Minor Hockey, "We are so excited to host these two teams in September and are looking forward to having a fun-filled event! Giving our families an opportunity to come out and watch the next generation of players in our own arena is something that our kids and adults alike will love." In-game events to look forward to include a first intermission mini-game with a young Flyers team, Chuck-A-Puck and a post-game autograph signing with Steelheads players. Orangeville Minor Hockey will be taking this time to collect non-perishable food items for The Orangeville Food Bank to support families in the community.

"We are very excited to bring Steelheads hockey back to the Town of Orangeville," said team President and Owner, Elliott Kerr. "Our entire organization is committed to showcasing to the local hockey fans one of the most talented, most exciting teams that we have ever assembled. Can't think of a better way to get our season started!"

Mayor Lisa Post, of the Town of Orangeville, noted the municipality's excitement surrounding hosting the event. "Anyone who lives or visits Orangeville knows we're a hockey town. We have a strong hockey community, supported by so many of our organizations and businesses. Hosting an OHL game is going to make a lot of fans and players from our hockey leagues very excited. We look forward to hosting the Brampton Steelheads and Barrie Colts at Alder Recreation Centre this September."

Tickets for preseason can be purchased here: https://www.ticketmaster.ca/brampton-steelheads-tickets/artist/1753776?home_away=home







Ontario Hockey League Stories from August 14, 2025

Brampton Steelheads to Host Exhibition Game in Orangeville - Brampton Steelheads

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.