Generals to Retire Terry O'Reilly's Number 1

Published on August 14, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals are adding another banner to the rafters as Terry O'Reilly's number 17 will be retired.

On Sunday, September 28th the Generals will add their 8th number to the rafters as the former Gens captain and Boston Bruins Legend will see his number hung up in the Tribute Communities Centre.

O'Reilly grew up in the Oshawa area playing his minor hockey right here for Oshawa Minor Hockey, before making the jump to the OHL.

"I was a lucky young boy to grow up in Oshawa," said O'Reilly. "My love of ice hockey was nurtured from St. Gertrude's in the CYO to the Oshawa Generals by wonderful volunteer coaches."

After playing three seasons with the Generals, where he scored 41 goals and collected 134 points in 154 games, over that span he added 298 penalty minutes, he would make the transition to the Boston Bruins.

O'Reilly played in 14 seasons with the Boston Bruins before becoming a coach, he was named to two all-star games as well as being part of the Boston Bruins All-Centennial team.

Terry O'Reilly showed what it meant to be an Oshawa Generals player every time he hit the ice and truly showed that once a General, always a General.

The Generals' regular season kicks off on September 18th as the Generals head to North Bay to take on the Battalion, before returning home for the home opener on September 21st against the Kingston Frontenacs.







