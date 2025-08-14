OHL Presents Late Otters Owner Jim Waters with Bill Long Award

Published on August 14, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







MUSKOKA LAKES - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that late Erie Otters Owner and Governor Jim Waters has been posthumously presented with the Bill Long Award for Distinguished Service to the League.

The Otters organization and the broader Ontario Hockey League was shaken by news of the sudden loss of Jim Waters on December 13, 2024 at the age of 73. His passion, enthusiasm and genuine care for the players and their experience were all hallmarks of his tenure as Owner and Governor of the Otters franchise dating back to 2015.

The Bill Long Award was presented to Waters' daughter Maxine along with her husband Andrew Crone at the Annual Meeting of the OHL Board of Governors held at the JW Marriott Resort.

"Jim had a deep devotion to the Otters and dedication to the League as a member of our Executive Council since 2021," said OHL Commissioner Bryan Crawford. "His enthusiasm, love for the game and genuine care for his players were all qualities that made Jim an outstanding leader and someone who deservingly will have his name etched on the Bill Long Award among the OHL's great contributors."

Waters experienced what he's described as one of the thrills of his life when he hoisted the J. Ross Robertson Cup as an OHL champion as Owner of an Otters club that included Dylan Strome, Alex DeBrincat and brothers Darren and Taylor Raddysh in 2017. His positive outlook, enthusiasm and love for the game touched many across the League.

"We extend our gratitude to the OHL and its Board of Governors for acknowledging Jim with the esteemed Bill Long Award," said Otters Vice President and General Manager Dave Brown. "This award recognizes exceptional contributions to the OHL and the organization. Jim undoubtedly has established a significant legacy among us, and receiving recognition from his colleagues is indeed an honor. Jim had a quote he lived by: "What you do is what you make. What you give is who you are." Jim proved this every day with true generosity and kindness. The presentation of this award on behalf of Jim is truly an honor for both the Waters family and our organization."

Prior to his time as Owner of the Erie Otters, Waters enjoyed a 35-year career in broadcasting with CHUM Ltd., a post he retired from in 2006. He was honoured as the Broadcasting Executive of the Year at Canadian Music Week in March 2001, and was also elected into the Canadian Music Industry Hall of Fame in 2007.

Waters becomes the first member of the Erie Otters organization to receive the Bill Long Award, and is the second recipient to be honoured with the award posthumously, joining long-time coach and general manager Bert Templeton who was honoured in 2005.

The Bill Long Award commemorates the efforts and contributions of Bill Long during his days in the Ontario Hockey League, spanning over three decades as a coach and manager of the Niagara Falls Flyers, Ottawa 67's and London Knights.







