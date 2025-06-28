Jack Ivankovic, Gabriel Chiarot and Aidan Lane Selected on Day 2 of 2025 NHL Draft

June 28, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brampton Steelheads News Release







LOS ANGELES, CAL - The Brampton Steelheads are proud to announce Jack Ivankovic, Gabriel Chiarot and Aidan Lane have been selected on Day 2 of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Ivankovic was the second Steelheads player to hear his name called, taken in the second round of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, going 58th overall to the Nashville Predators. He also becomes the highest NHL drafted Steelheads goaltender in franchise history (previously Spencer Martin 63rd overall to the Colorado Avalanche in 2013).

The Mississauga native posted standout numbers in the 2024-25 OHL season, finishing with a 3.05 GAA and .903 save percentage in 43 regular season games. Ivankovic first gained national attention in 2023-24, winning the F.W. "Dinty" Moore Trophy as the OHL's top rookie goaltender with a 2.72 GAA. On the international stage he was a gold medalist and tournament Best Goalie at the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship (6-0, 1.05 GAA, .961 SV%, 2 shutouts). Ivankovic also was the goaltender for Team Canada at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and 2025 World Juniors and was named to both the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game and the OHL Top Prospects Showcase.

In the sixth round, the Steelheads had back-to-back players selected. Gabriel Chiarot was chosen 175th overall by the Vancouver Canucks and Aidan Lane was drafted 176th overall by the Calgary Flames. Chiarot, a winger from Hamilton, Ontario dressed in 66 games for the Steelheads this year, posting career highs with 21 goals, 14 assists, and 35 points, and a plus-21 rating. Lane led St. Andrews College as the captain of their U18 squad before transitioning to the Steelheads registering 13 points in just 13 games as a rookie with the club.







